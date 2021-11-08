Great Gifts for the Beer Geek in Your Life

There are very few experiences as satisfying as downing an ice cold beer on a hot summer day. While that exhilarating sensation may be a mere seasonal perk for most of us, it's just a typical day in the life of a beer enthusiast—part of a regular rotation of brewery visits and home brewing adventures that continues all year long.

Now what exactly do you buy for such a hop head come holiday time? Clearly a six-pack won’t cut it, so we consulted an expert to find gifts that even the most highbrow of beer snobs won’t turn away.

Dennis Malcolm Byron (or Ale Sharpton, as he is more popularly known) is a certified zythophile. He is an award-winning journalist with a career spanning over 20 years, covering what he has ordained “the world’s best beverage.” In other words, he is the authority on all things beer. Sharpton even has his own brew—a chocolate vanilla imperial stout called Piano Keys, made in collaboration with New Belgium to support racial equality and diversity initiatives. Here, the beer connoisseur shares his picks for the best gifts for beer geeks and brewery lovers.