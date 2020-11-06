Holiday Gift Guides Great Gifts for Your Resident Book-Lover Buying books for voracious readers can be tricky, but there are plenty of other great gift ideas that will surely delight the literary obsessive in your life.

On behalf of the bibliofile in your circle, here is a bit of unsolicited advice: do not–and we repeat, do not –gift books. Gifting a novel to a bookworm is not unlike showing up to a dinner party and bringing a main course, unprompted. Sure, your instincts are well placed. But odds are, you’re overstepping. What if the giftee in question has already read that particular best-seller? What if they don’t do poetry? What if Bukowski triggers memories of a uniquely insufferable ex? Instead, the secret to charming your literary peers over the holidays is merely opting for a book-adjacent gift—one that presupposes their affinity for reading, but does not require countless details about their taste or their readerly history. Think: Chic portable lamps, artisan ceramic mugs, design-forward book ends, and clever, literary graphic T’s. Not books, book accoutrements—get it? So, in the interest of aiding you in placating the most well-read of your companions, we’ve culled together a list of the absolute best bookish, non-book gifts on the market. We humbly urge you to skip the best-seller list, and shop the below:

Workaday Handmade Blue Stoneware Mug Price: $45

Why it’s a great gift: You know what pairs well with reading? Literally any beverage that’s served in a mug (coffee, whiskey, et al). This one, with a wide, looping handle, comes made to order from independent Brooklyn ceramicist collective, Workaday Handmade–so it’s wildly chic and it’s also technically one-of-a-kind.

Public Supply Embossed Pocket Notebook Pice: $18

Why it’s a great gift: These minimalist, embossed notebooks come in packs of three and they’re made entirely with recycled paper. Plus, they’re sized to fit in a standard back pocket—and everyone knows that whipping a properly-worn notebook from your back pocket to jot down some impromptu notes is the ultimate literary flex.

Baggu Laptop Sleeve Price: $28

Why it’s a great gift: Readers like paper, sure. But for the most part, they also occasionally read things online—which is to say, they use laptops. Help them dress up their newfangled tech to brave the outside would with one of these puffy, quilted laptop cases in any number of fun, maximalist prints.

Kikkerland Design Clip Book Light Price: $20

Why it’s a great gift: There are few things more taxing on this earth than getting out of bed while reading to shut off the lights—especially in the deep, bitter cold of winter. Save your bibliofile the trip, and gift them this rechargeable clip book light. Trust us, it’ll go to good use.

Rainbow Magnetic Letter Set Price: $25

Why it’s a great gift: Likely, your giftee isn’t subsisting on literature, alone. They probably even eat food, too. So, why not bring a little word magic over to the refrigerator? This magnetic letter set comes in a roster of pleasant pastels–which makes it far more aesthetically pleasing than your lame, standard “magnetic poetry” collection.

Hand-Turned Arch Maple Bookends Price: $190

Why it’s a great gift: Masterminded by the one and only Marie Kondo—a literary figure in her own rite—these domed, solid maple bookends are a work of art in of themselves. And they’re bound to, well, you know the drill...spark joy.

UO Invisible Book Shelf Price: $16

Why it’s a great gift: It’s not a regular bookshelf, it’s an invisible bookshelf. But, really. These wall-mounted racks make small stacks of novels appear as if they’re floating, so your book-lover can conveniently position their finest literature as glam home decor, too.

Slowdown Studio Perry Throw Price: $230

Why it’s a great gift: Designed by Melbourne-based textile designer Claire Ritchie, this color-blocky throw blanket is made with 100% cotton so it’ll keep your resident reader warm and swaddled while they plow their way through this winter’s Pulitzer-winners.

Uncommon Goods Library Card Socks Price: $10

Why it’s a great gift: Your giftee may or may not actually have a library card, but odds are they’re still charmed by the idea of checking out library books. Feed into the nostalgia with these cozy, nylon socks printed like your standard, blank library card.

n+1 Ketchup & Mustard Tote Bag Price: $20

Why it’s a great gift: Indie publishing company n+1 is effectively the capital-C Coolest sphere of the contemporary lit world. And odds are, your bookish friend already subscribes to the journal. So, do them a favor and make sure the general public can tell that they’re in the know with this loud, branded ketchup & mustard tote.

Pre-Internet Helvetica T-Shirt Price: $25

Why it’s a great gift: People who like books tend to like words and people who like words tend to like fonts and people who like fonts tend to like Helvetica, so why not proclaim as much with a T-shirt?

Ideal Bookshelf Custom Print Price: $105

Why it’s a great gift: We’ve made it clear that you’d better not gift actual books...but a print of beloved book spines is a whole different story. Ideal Bookshelf will take up to 7 of your giftee’s favorite titles and illustrate them in a row in kitschy, bright colors. Just make sure you fact check that list.

Byredo Bibliothèque Scented Candle Price: $80

Why it’s a great gift: This luxe scented candle from Byredo smells like plum, violet, leather, and vanilla—which is to say, like all the good, comforting, rich scents that accompany getting lost in the stacks of a library but void of the less sexy mothball-esque notes.

McNally Jackson Sweatshirt Price: $35.99

Why it’s a great gift: There’s no time like the present to support small-scale, independent bookstores. But, philanthropy aside, donning a sweater like this loud, Mcnally Jackson number is just a convenient, sartorial way for your pal to scream, “I READ” at strangers.

Holiday The Label Checked Pajama Set Price: $179

Why it’s a great gift: Simply put, this is an extremely good pair of pajamas. And it goes without saying that most literature is best enjoyed in loungewear. So why not skew a little maximalist with this perfect, olive-checked ensemble from indie Aussie brand, Holiday The Label?

New York Times Custom Birthday Book Price: $99.95

Why it’s a great gift: Everybody loves a personalized gift—so make things easy on your end by delivering one in the form of this custom New York Times birthday book. The regal, leather-bound tome will come complete with every Times front page published on your giftee’s birthday from, well, birth, to right now.

Bookforum Subscription Price: $55

Why it’s a great gift: Surprisingly enough, people who like literature also tend to like reading about literature—and as far as smart, fun, contemporary criticism goes, Bookforum is the best of the best. Gift a subscription and your recipient will get two years worth of digital access to the publication’s site along with 10 issues of the impressively curated imprint.

Dusen Dusen Tissue Box Holder Price: $35

Why it’s a great gift: Ya know, for literary tears.