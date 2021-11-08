Great Gifts for the Cheese Fiend in Your Life, According to Professionals

Picture this: It’s 2019. The internet’s first official cheese influencers have graced our eyeballs with elegantly arranged platters of salumi and crackers. Every event you’re invited to features kaleidoscope-like displays of cured meats, cheeses, and condiments. Life is good.

These days, gatherings are fewer and farther between, and the ones that do happen have likely traded charcuterie boards for TikTok salmon bowls and air fryer appetizers. But if you do still have a friend whose dairy tolerance knows no bounds, whose enthusiasm for a good cheese board never wanes, this guide is for them.

We asked three turophiles (that’s dairy-speak for connoisseurs of cheese) to weigh in on what to gift your most fiendish-for-cheese friend this holiday season, from raclette sets to mozzarella-making classes. Here are picks from Erika Kubick, author of Cheese Sex Death: A Bible for the Cheese Obsessed; Alexandra Jones, Philadelphia-based food writer, cheesemonger, and author of Stuff Every Cheese Lover Should Know; and Kristine Jannuzzi, an Italy-based cheese specialist and food and travel journalist.