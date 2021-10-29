Great Gifts for At-Home Cocktail Enthusiasts, According to the Death & Co. Team

For you, “craft cocktail” may conjure images of mustachioed men in canvas aprons, straining cocoa puff-infused vermouth into tumblers. Or perhaps paper menus littered with punny titles for impossibly elaborate mixed drinks. But in the realm of New York history, the ‘ol “craft cocktail renaissance'' was a far sultrier affair.

In the early aughts, Manhattan was rife with dimly lit, speakeasy-style bars, perfectly executed boulevardiers, experimental takes on old classic cocktails, and iconic sought-after venues—like the legendary, oft-cited Milk & Honey. And while that may all sound like a bygone scene, there’s one early aughts craft cocktail bar that’s still notably kicking: Death & Co.

Naturally, the last two-ish decades in hospitality have brought plenty of new life to the craft cocktail scene—and you certainly would not have to work terribly hard to locate, in your vicinity, a restaurant or a watering hole with a decent, creative craft cocktail list.

And more importantly, the last two-ish years of quarantine-adjacency have all but made at-home mixologists out of all of us. And in that realm, the team behind Death & Co has something helpful to offer: Death & Co: Welcome Home—a cocktail recipe book by founders Alex Day and David Kaplan, and writer Nick Fauchald.

“We’re seeing a big cultural shift: many more people are making cocktails at home. So in this book, we offer new strategies and tools for amateur cocktail enthusiasts,” says Fauchald. “It chronicles our approach to mixology through technical advice—but it’s also so much about how cocktail culture can help our guests connect with a space in a meaningful way.”

Surely you’ve got at least one burgeoning cocktail artist in your life who already subscribes to that philosophy. So this year, for the holidays, why not help arm them with all the tools they’ll need to truly elevate their mixology form? Ahead, we’ve tapped the all-star team behind Death & Co: Welcome Home to share the best tools and resources for the new-age cocktail connoisseur.