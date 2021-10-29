Great Gifts for Caffeine Loyalists, According to Nguyen Coffee's Sahra Nguyen

Coffee merch may be having a moment (think: T-shirts with genius quips like, “but first, coffee” or “yoga, coffee, wine”), but a deep cut, dependent affection for caffeine is no fleeting trend. Instead, it’s a staple of personhood—and it’s certainly not likely to go out of style.

Of course, the coffee world, too, experiences the occasional hype-y trend. Surely you remember the quarantine “whipped coffee” phenomenon, or the emergence of the hallowed nitro cold brew. And dare we mention the looming presence of Pumpkin Spice? But on the flipside, there will always be coffee purists, too: simple espresso devotees or committed dollar-deli-coffee disciples.

Regardless, the general ethos remains: no matter how you may take your morning caffeine dosage, it is, indeed, a staple of daily life. “The most sacred thing about a great cup of coffee is personalization,” says Sahra Nguyen, founder of single-origin, Vietnamese coffee brand, Nguyen Coffee. “It's all about you, your brew, your flavor profile, your preferences.”

For her, that refers to fresh-roasted “Robusta” style Vietnamese beans. “In 2016, I couldn't find a single origin, fresh roasted Vietnamese coffee bean anywhere on the market. So I set out to change that by developing my own direct-trade supply chain and learning how to import and then roast Vietnamese coffee beans,” she explains. Now, as a way of bringing some diversity and equity to the 3rd wave, specialty coffee movement, she’s giving Vietnamese coffee a new stage. “Even though Vietnam is the world's second largest coffee producer, Vietnam has been rendered invisible in the global coffee conversation,” she says.

So, when it comes to holiday gifting, how do we go about selecting products that’ll sate the caffeine enthusiasts in our lives, while also keeping a pulse on the coffee industry? We tapped Nguyen for her best seasonal selects in the world of caffeine—and no, there are no Etsy T-shirts involved.