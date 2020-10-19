Shopping Great Gifts for Craft Beer Fanatics That They’ll Actually Like Craft beer lovers can be exceedingly difficult to shop for, so we asked the founders of Crown & Hops Brewery for some tips.

Craft beer fanatics are great, in that they’re generally pretty chill people, and can most certainly help you navigate any beer menu like a pro. However, they can be exceedingly difficult to shop for. A person can only own so many pint glasses (or can they?!). So, to make buying for any serious beer lovers this season a bit easier, we talked to Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter, the founders of Crown & Hops Brewery in Inglewood, California, about the sort of beer-centric gifts they’d put on their list. From glassware and beer that help support racial equity in the craft beer industry, to go-to growlers, candles, and even chapstick, here's what you should consider giving the craft beer fiends on your list this year.

Miir Growlers Price: $40 and up

Why it’s a great gift: “There’s nothing better than knowing my beverage will stay warm, or in our case, perfectly chilled regardless of the climate or conditions. Whether hiking or reading at the park, my custom Double Wall vacuum insulated 32oz MiiR Howler is perfect for 2 pints of beer or a bottle of chilled wine. Just to sweeten the pot, MiiR partners with some of the most respected nonprofits in the world to fund long term, sustainable projects in the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector. Talk about the holiday gift that keeps on giving!!!” - Teo

A Breakfast Stout Beer Candle Price: $20

Why it’s a great gift: “For the true craft beer lover, this not only puts a smile on your face but gives your home the fresh aroma notes of a delicious breakfast stout. Maple, coffee… yum!! Also perfect for a nice winter night with your boo.” - Beny

Crowns & Hops 8 Trill Glassware Price: $20

Why it’s a great gift: “Even though this is our Crowns & Hops glass, it's just so damn sexy. Not only is it a dope pilsner glass, but it's also the perfect glassware to celebrate the mission of Racial Equity all year round. Cheers!” - Teo & Beny

Black People Love Beer Hazy IPA Price: $6 per can

Why it’s a great gift: “This is our flagship Hazy IPA that celebrates the men and women who have been championing diversity, inclusion and ultimately racial equity in the craft beer industry. This Hazy India Pale Ale was brewed with Motueka and El Dorado Hops giving the beer notes of pineapple, guava, citrus and stone fruit without the overt bitterness of a traditional IPA.” - Teo

The Chick’s Guide To Beer by Jen Price Price: $20

Why it’s a great gift: “With so many styles of craft beer, learning about it can be daunting and intimating. This fun and informative book written by Jen Price, owner of Atlanta Beer Boutique, presents a wide view of craft beer in an easy to understand way. If you want a cheat sheet to the world of craft, then this is the book for you. Don't let the title fool you, this book is perfect for all craft beer lovers.” - Beny

8 Trill Pils Limited Edition Pilsner Price: $16 per 4-pack

Why it’s a great gift: “The 8 Trill Pils initiative was launched by Crowns & Hops to help support racial equity in the craft beer industry. We launched a Pilsner in celebration of the initiative -- brewed in Berlin Germany, Ellon Scotland, Columbus Ohio and Inglewood CA. 100% of the proceeds from the beer go to organizations focused on championing racial equity. In addition, a $100K 8 Trill Pils Fund was created to provide Black owned craft beer businesses with financial support. This limited edition Pilsner glass was created to drink your favorite Pilsner in style and in support of the 8 Trill Pils initiative.” - Teo & Beny

Craft Beer Flavored Lip Balms Price: $13.75

Why it’s a great gift: “As the winter months approach, so does dry skin and especially chapped lips. This lip balm comes in three different beer flavors and makes a great stocking stuffer.” - Teo