Great Gifts for the Digital Nomads in Your Life

When you’re constantly catching flights or hopping on a bus to parts unknown, the last thing you need is more stuff.

As someone who once traveled through Europe for two years with no less than three suitcases and more pairs of shoes than your neighborhood Footlocker, I know how difficult it can be to pare down to the bare essentials. That’s where Kesi Irvin comes in.

Irvin is a professional nomad who left her corporate finance job on Wall Street in 2015 to backpack around the world. Initially, the plan was to take a year-long break —an adult gap year—to see the world in an immersive way that a two week vacation wouldn’t allow. Six years later, Irvin is now a full-time travel blogger and digital nomad who has visited more than 60 countries on six continents. Her blog Kesi To and Fro is a comprehensive guide for fellow wanderlusters considering long-term travel.

With so many frequent flier miles under her belt, Irvin knows a thing or two about packing economically, and shared her gift picks for the digital nomads in your life.