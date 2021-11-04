Great Gifts for the Digital Nomads in Your Life
Travel blogger Kesi Irvin has ideas for what to get the people who don’t let day jobs interrupt their travel adventures.
When you’re constantly catching flights or hopping on a bus to parts unknown, the last thing you need is more stuff.
As someone who once traveled through Europe for two years with no less than three suitcases and more pairs of shoes than your neighborhood Footlocker, I know how difficult it can be to pare down to the bare essentials. That’s where Kesi Irvin comes in.
Irvin is a professional nomad who left her corporate finance job on Wall Street in 2015 to backpack around the world. Initially, the plan was to take a year-long break —an adult gap year—to see the world in an immersive way that a two week vacation wouldn’t allow. Six years later, Irvin is now a full-time travel blogger and digital nomad who has visited more than 60 countries on six continents. Her blog Kesi To and Fro is a comprehensive guide for fellow wanderlusters considering long-term travel.
With so many frequent flier miles under her belt, Irvin knows a thing or two about packing economically, and shared her gift picks for the digital nomads in your life.
Why it’s a great gift: “I'm constantly either taking flights or maybe buses, and [it’s] the most comfortable neck pillow and it's attached to your backpack. And it’s not like your normal U-shaped pillow. It wraps around your neck and it goes to the side so it's just really comfortable and convenient.”
Why it’s a great gift: “It’s a small business and woman-owned, which I love. There’s a secret pocket in the scarf. So you can hide money, your passports, and your phone while you're traveling. But also if you're cheap like me and you're on a budget, you can put extra stuff in your scarf. So it's extra packing space.”
Why it’s a great gift: “It's my phone provider but it gives me basically unlimited data. It's like 22 gigabytes a month and then it's a little bit slow after 20. But basically, it's unlimited data for the month and it works internationally. I've been on top of a volcano in the Congo and I still had service. So it's great for nomads because once you land somewhere, you're instantly connected. You don't have to worry about SIM cards.”
Why it’s a great gift: “There's a lifetime guarantee. So I used it for five years and it was worn out and I got a brand new backpack. No extra costs. I love the lifetime guarantee. It's super comfortable. You can bring it on budget airlines. I have the Osprey 55 liter because it has a small backpack that detaches so you can use one as a carry on and one as a personal item. And I just live by that backpack. It's great.”
Why it’s a great gift: “The Scrubba Wash Bag is a portable laundry so you can hand wash clothes on your own. It can become very compact so I love to use it while traveling. Because one, I can store my dirty clothes in it. It works as a dry bag. Then I also can wash my clothes so it's just a useful thing to have.”
Why it’s a great gift: “I love the Grayl filtered water bottle just because it's the best purifier on the market. I could be drinking lake water in some random country in Africa. It literally purifies everything, even pool water. And if you're in countries where you [probably] don't need to purify the water, you can still use it as a normal water bottle. I think they’re just convenient to be able to drink tap water globally.”
Why it’s a great gift: “I have a MacBook Air which I love because it's small. And it's easy to carry and lasts for a long time. I had my first MacBook Air for like five years. I just got my new one. It's 13.3 inches and it's super light. It's very easy to bring around with me.”
Why it’s a great gift: “It's very easy to pack as well. I always think of things that could save me packing space. It's quick-dry so it's just a very easy towel to travel with and I think everyone should have a microfiber towel. It's great.”
Why it’s a great gift: “It's just something that's convenient, compact, and can document your travels. As a traveler I've had people in the past try to give me one of those scratch off maps but I don't have a permanent home yet. That's hard to travel with. I'm not gonna hang that up. In this one they have a map where you can color in where you've been, [and] it can fit into a pocket of a journal. And then you also get people from the country you go to write something so you have a memory from that country. It's a memory travel journal, which is a really cute idea.”