The Best Gifts for the Frequent Flier in Your Life

Forget people who already have everything—frequent fliers might be the hardest group to shop for. For starters, they’re always on the go. Then you have the fact they are limited to what they can pack—whether it’s a space issue or a TSA issue. Simply put, go-to gift ideas like wine, candles, and monogrammed cutting boards simply won’t work. Fortunately, frequent fliers aren’t a new phenomenon. They’ve been around since at least 1979, when Texas International Airlines became the first airline to recognize their best customers by establishing a frequent flier program. These days, every airline (even the scam known as Spirit) has one.

Ideally, you can gift the frequent flier in your life with a round-trip ticket to their destination of choice. But if you’re on a tight budget, don’t worry. As long as you know where to look—hello, Amazon?–you’ll find plenty of affordable products designed for people who fly more miles in a month than most people fly in a lifetime. After all, even if your favorite frequent flier has status on every airline, or they only transit through airports with clean bathrooms and no lines at Chick-fil-A, their travel experience can always be elevated.

From a three-piece luggage set to a handheld luggage scale, here are 12 gifts ideas that frequent air travelers will love—starting at just $12.