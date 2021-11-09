Great Gifts for the Lowkey Gourmands in Your Life, According to Recipe Developers

You might have a friend who’s a software developer by day but, lowkey, kind of a chef by night. They’re the one whose shelves are occupied by cookbooks, whose Instagram feed is 80% cooking videos, and whose ideal Friday night involves braising a few pounds of short ribs, baking a focaccia, and asking their friends to just bring the wine. Come December, what do you get the food lover who seems to have everything they need?

It might feel like your gourmand friend’s kitchen is complete (with a good chef’s knife, a sturdy food processor, a set of high-quality pans, etc.), but it’s probably still missing a few treat-yourself items that will feel extra special coming from you.

So, outfit your cooking friend’s pantry and countertops with staple favorites of Carolina Gelen—a food stylist, videographer, and resident recipe developer at Food52—or help your favorite home chef achieve near perfection with precision-handy tools recommended by Jeremy Scheck, a Cornell student and home cook turned internet-famous recipe developer on TikTok and ScheckEats.