Shopping Excellent Gifts for The Grillmasters (or Wannabe Grillmasters) in Your Life Honestly, you probably know more than one person who fits the bill.

Thrillist | Grace Han

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

What do you gift the grill guru who seemingly has it all? As a pretty seasoned griller myself, I was a bit stumped by this question. A big part of grilling for me has been learning the process through trial and error -- this includes buying flimsy tools, accessories, cheap grills, etc. Suffice to say, I needed some help. And that's where Ryan Mitchell came in. Ryan is a pitmaster, BBQ expert , and co-founder of True Made Foods, with years of experience cooking North Carolina-style 'cue under the tutelage of his father, Ed Mitchell. Ryan has spent his whole life around grills, so if there's someone you can trust with your hard-earned dollars, it's him. Here are his picks for the best gifts for grillmasters, whether you're an expert or just getting into the craft.

Thrillist | Grace Han

Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set Price: $60

Why it's a great gift: "A basic must have for any BBQ is a solid grill set. Tools are everything, and for the money this set is top-notch. I’m a fan of the all stainless steel and strong materials -- this is a winner."

Thrillist | Grace Han

A Personalized Back Yard Beer Tub Price: Around $29

Why it's a great gift: "If you really want to put your stamp on your backyard feast, then you can’t neglect the beverages. Show off your outstanding beer and bourbon collection with a personalized tub."

Thrillist | Grace Han

A Cocktail Smoking Box Price: Varies, but usually around $150

Why it's a great gift: "Staying with the beverage theme, I got my very first vintage smoking drink box as a birthday gift and I can't even tell you how next level it is. If for no other reason than to stunt on your friends during a party. Get a smoking box and change how you drink Old Fashions."

Thrillist | Grace Han

No-Burn Cast Iron Sauce Pot Price: $35

Why it's a great gift: "I have about 3 of these and you can cook almost anything in them. Perfect for the smoker or over a campfire. But for the sauce pros, having this side by side on the grill as you prepare your meat is awesome."

Thrillist | Grace Han

Bright Black Candle Set Price: $125 for a whole set, individual candles start at $28

Why it's a great gift: "I can’t say enough about this vibe. The meal is done, the food is on the table, and the grill is simmering on the patio. It's the ultimate farm to table food vibe and I never thought a candle set could enhance a meal so much. Fire is the ultimate element to BBQ and these candles are a great gift."

Thrillist | Grace Han

A Custom Branding Iron Price: Varies, but around $25

Why it's a great gift: "This is self-explanatory and a must have. A 12-hour brisket should absolutely have your name on it!"

Thrillist | Grace Han

A Personalized Grill Apron Price: $25 - $35

Why it's a great gift: "Gifts should be about personalization, so every BBQ grill boss should have a personal apron. It’s a shield -- a superhero outfit if you will. Here’s a good start."

Thrillist | Grace Han

Cooked by Michael Pollan Price: $6

Why it's a great gift : "Because no self-respecting BBQ enthusiast should be cooking until they learn and appreciate the relationship between fire, meat, and mankind."

Alex Robinson is a writer and editor at Thrillist. You can keep up with him on Twitter @itsalexrobinson