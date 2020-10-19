Shopping Expert-Approved Gifts for Home Cooks Who Love Big Flavor Omsom's Kim and Vanessa Pham built a business on bringing vivacious flavors to your kitchen, and they're here to help you buy for the spice-loving cooks in your life.

Shopping for the culinary pros in your life can be a challenge, particularly if you want to find them something they’ll actually want or use in their (likely already very well-stocked) kitchen. However, every gourmand and wannabe home chef does appreciate one thing: experimenting with exciting flavors.



To that end, why not wrap up something that will help them add a bit of oomph to their dishes? To help you out, we asked Kim and Vanessa Pham, the co-founders (and sisters) behind the excellent Asian meal starter kit brand Omsom for some inspiration. They hand picked a slew of solid gift ideas, from pantry staples and cookbooks, to cookware and spices that are sure to hit the mark this holiday season.

Kim recommends: Acid League Vinegars Price: $15 per bottle

Why it’s a great gift: “Everyone sleeps on vinegar as a pantry staple -- but vinegar is integral across many different cuisines (particularly Asian!). I’m particularly in love with these artisanal vinegars from the mad scientists over at Acid League - a must have for any foodie looking to level up their basics!”

Boon Sauce Price: $18 per bottle

Why it’s a great gift: “I am a chili oil connoisseur -- at any one point, I have 6+ chili oils that I toggle between. Boon Sauce is my favourite at the moment -- there’s a strong heat, followed by rich depth (hello, anchovies!). This sh*t goes good on everything!”

Curious Elixirs Price: $35 and up

Why it’s a great gift: “Lockdown has my alcohol tolerance plummeting through the ground, and I’ve just been in love with Curious Elixirs - really beautiful bottled cocktails that taste delicious and also happen to be alcohol-free. Pour over ice in a nice glass and you’re good to go!”

A Staub Matte Black Dutch Oven Price: $180

Why it’s a great gift: “A dutch oven to make my lil’ goth heart happy! This gorgeous statement piece comes from the legendary makers over at Staub, so you know they got your back on quality!”

The Xi’an Famous Foods cookbook Price: $32

Why it’s a great gift: “When I was a broke university student, I sustained myself off of Xi’an FF’s insanely delicious hand-pulled noodles. Something about the chewy texture + the aromatic heat of the chili oil felt so comforting - and now Jason Wang is sharing his secrets with his new cookbook!”

A Wusthof Cleaver Price: $200

Why it’s a great gift: “The cleaver is a catch-all knife in a lot of Asian households - and the experts at Wusthof make really classic knives for even the most pro of homecooks. A worthy addition to any kitchen’s arsenal!”

Vanessa recommends: Diaspora Co. Spices Prices vary

Why it’s a great gift: “Love these super fresh + vibrant spices equitably sourced from India - can’t go wrong with their turmeric, whether in your golden mylk or Vietnamese cha ca. Also, can’t discount how good it feels to support a queer, WOC led business!”

Yolélé Fonio Price: $7 and up

Why it’s a great gift: “This gluten-free African grain serves as a versatile base to any protein / veg combo. We’re huge fans of Chef Pierre Thiam’s mission to create economic opportunity for rural West African smallholder farmers and change the narrative around African cuisines. Pair with his Senegal Cookbook for a killer gift combo!”

Field Company Cast Iron Skillets Price: $75

Why it’s a great gift: “I love all things crispy, crunchy and browned - so think a cast iron skillet is such a versatile gift for homecooks. These skillets have solid heat distribution and can reach high temps, but are still lightweight - so more convenient to use, especially in my NYC apartment.”

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat Price: $18

Why it’s a great gift: “I firmly believe every home cook should have a copy of this book - on some nights, it's been a lifesaver when I’m trying to figure out how to bring a dish back into balance, on other nights, I’ve literally just curled up with it for a comforting bedtime read.”