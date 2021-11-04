Great Gifts for Marvel Fans and Superhero Geeks

It’s 2021, which means you can’t just go to the movies if you want to stay up to date with the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe—you have to have Disney+ as well. Aside from housing nearly every Marvel movie, the streaming service is the exclusive home of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...?, and Hawkeye. A slew of new shows will be coming to Disney+ in 2022, with characters hopping between both TV series and theatrically released movies. In other words? A subscription is pretty important to anyone who doesn’t want to feel out of the loop next year. Luckily, Disney offers a year-long subscription gift card that you can give to any nerd in your life this holiday season.