The Ultimate Mezcal & Tequila Lovers Gift Guide

Shopping for a Scotch or whiskey drinker? That's easy (but we've also got a handy guide to help you with that, too). But shopping for the so-called mezcal aficionado in your life, who sings its praises and insists on sampling every tequila or mezcal cocktail they find on the menu? That's tougher.

Fortunately, we're here to make it simpler. We went to the experts. Specifically, we enlisted Maxime Belfand, the bar director for Ghost Donkey—the award-winning Mexican-inspired tequila and mezcal bar with outposts in NYC, Las Vegas, Auckland, and beyond—to hand-pick some exceptionally gift-worthy mezcal and tequila bottles for the discerning agave-based spirits drinkers on your list.