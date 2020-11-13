The Best Gifts For Audiophiles, According to Two People Who Really, Really Know Music

Our use of the term audiophile here, for all intents and purposes, is simply someone who loves music to the point that it plays a role in their everyday life. Sure, they might know how sampling rates differ by format, but they're also the people that throw on headphones to take out the trash or put on a vinyl every time people come over.

Still, this is a person that isn't exactly super easy to shop for. Oh, you saw a great deal on Bluetooth earbuds? This person probably has better ones. With this in mind, we tapped two different kinds of music-lovers: James Chrisman and Ned Monahan.

James Chrisman is a talented musician who’s played in multiple bands over the years and is now a guitarist in the indie rock group Sister (listen to them here ). Ned is the Head of Global Hits at Spotify. Previously, he worked at Interscope Records as Marketing Director. Basically, he's made a career out of being an audiophile.

If you're stumped on gifts, these are the people who can help. Here's what they told us are the best gifts for the music lovers in your life.