Great Gifts for Outdoor Enthusiasts, According to Hikerkind’s Founders

For nature lovers, a great gift can be either an item that nods to the great outdoors or something practical they might use on their next adventure. They're also likely passionate about taking care of the environment, so eco-friendly gifts can be a great option, too. However, if you’re not the outdoorsy type yourself, it can be tricky to know where to even start. So, to help guide and inspire you, we spoke with the duo behind the outdoor apparel brand Hikerkind—Chelsea Rizzo and Allison Levy—who recommended both items they already own and love, and others they have on their own wish-lists this holiday season.

Whether you’re shopping for someone who's always down to incorporate nature-inspired decor at home or is in the market to upgrade their hiking and camping gear, consider these great gifts below.

Bring nature inside

Shopping for outdoor gear can be intimidating. Instead look for items that evoke the great outdoors that they can incorporate into their space. “Around our homes, you’ll find our love for nature with indoor plants, the smell of a candle invoking a memory of a peaceful walk in the snow, posters sparking our wanderlust or photo albums, and a pennant from a past camping trip,” Rizzo says.