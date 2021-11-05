Great Gifts for Outdoor Enthusiasts, According to Hikerkind’s Founders
Chelsea Rizzo and Allison Levy share their picks for outdoorsy people like them, including home decor, hiking gear, and coffee table books.
For nature lovers, a great gift can be either an item that nods to the great outdoors or something practical they might use on their next adventure. They're also likely passionate about taking care of the environment, so eco-friendly gifts can be a great option, too. However, if you’re not the outdoorsy type yourself, it can be tricky to know where to even start. So, to help guide and inspire you, we spoke with the duo behind the outdoor apparel brand Hikerkind—Chelsea Rizzo and Allison Levy—who recommended both items they already own and love, and others they have on their own wish-lists this holiday season.
Whether you’re shopping for someone who's always down to incorporate nature-inspired decor at home or is in the market to upgrade their hiking and camping gear, consider these great gifts below.
Bring nature inside
Shopping for outdoor gear can be intimidating. Instead look for items that evoke the great outdoors that they can incorporate into their space. “Around our homes, you’ll find our love for nature with indoor plants, the smell of a candle invoking a memory of a peaceful walk in the snow, posters sparking our wanderlust or photo albums, and a pennant from a past camping trip,” Rizzo says.
Coffee table books for nature lovers
When in doubt, a good book can deliver the joy of adventure in the comfort of their home. “Our coffee table books are always inspiring us to continue to visit unique places, to look for art and beauty in everything from brochures to accidental film sets,” says Levy. For the person who can’t stop raving about Fantastic Fungi on Netflix, Fungarium can satisfy their obsession with mushrooms. The plant lover might appreciate flipping through The Kinfolk Garden to explore the gardens of plant experts around the world. She Explores is also a great option for anyone whose resolution for the new year is to embark on new adventures.
Hiking and camping gear for the adventurer
“When it comes to outdoor accessories, we always appreciate two types of gifts: the ones we know we need and the ones we don’t really need but really want,” says Rizzo. Both hikers and campers are always looking for ways to improve their outdoor endeavors, and they will greatly appreciate any product that can even slightly enhance them, whether it’s a bigger tent, a roomier backpack, or a trail-friendly water filter.
Gift-worthy outdoor apparel
“Great outdoor apparel gifts for the holidays are the pieces that keep us looking good, and performing well,” says Levy. We could not agree more. Functionality doesn’t have to come at the expense of comfort and style, and these picks from Levy and Rizzo are a perfect example of that.
Support small brands that specialize in outdoor gear
Buying from small brands is a gift that goes both ways, by supporting the creators and delighting the giftee with something special and unique that isn’t mass-produced. “We support small outdoor brands that are built by hikers for hikers,” Rizzo says. Some of their favorite brands to shop from are Allmansright, Pa’lante, Alpine Parrot, Ita, and FSP Outdoors. But of course, don’t forget to take a look at their brand own brand, Hikerkind!