What to Buy for New Parents, According to People Who Just Had a Kid

Becoming a parent for the first time is a supreme shock to the system. Your life as you knew it is permanently altered. Sure, you’ve got a (hopefully) adorable baby and are bursting with love, but you’re also exhausted, missing your friends, anxious about being responsible for someone else’s literal life, dying for a night out, and did I mention exhausted?

As the parent of a six-year-old who is currently pregnant with number two, I’m familiar with the bevy of emotions being a new parent can bring. But it’s important to not lose yourself in the mix. Don’t be afraid to look after yourself—the better you feel, the better parent you’ll be. Which is why I spoke to some friends who are also new parents about the kind of gifts they want most.

Below are 12 gifts for new parents, picked by new parents themselves. I spoke to Mike Paller, a senior program officer at Open Society Foundations, and his wife Sandra Paller, a creative producer, whose first child was born in August 2021; Lindsay Herman, a book editor whose daughter just turned one; Leah Herman, founder of public relations firm Kindred (whose son was born in June 2021); and Michael Goldsmith, the senior publicity director at Doubleday and dad to a two-month-old.

Here are their picks for the best gifts for the new parents in your life.