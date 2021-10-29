Great Gifts for Dinner Party Hosts, According to an Entertaining Expert

Some hosts are great at making things look pretty. Others have a special talent for bringing people together. And then there are the unicorns who can do both. Chef Courtney McBroom—founder of Ruined Table and co-author of Divine Your Dinner, a cookbook with recipes based on tarot cards—is one of those unicorns. (If you didn’t know you could throw a successful dystopian sci-fi themed dinner party, for example, just watch her Instagram Live sessions.)

For your party-throwing friend who understands that at the end of the evening, what matters more than beautiful place settings is the fun their guests had and the connections they made, Courtney has recommended just the gifts. What better way to thank the person who always hosts you than with, well, something to help them host you even better?