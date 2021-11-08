Great Gifts for the Party Maven, According to Eboni K. Williams and Julia Momosé

‘Tis the season for party mavens to really shine. We all know at least a few bon vivants who not only know how to pull together an extra-special celebration, but are experts at making sure everyone feels welcome and is having a blast. So it only makes sense to bring them a gift that matches their sensibilities—something that can elevate the get-togethers they love to host.

To help you get started, we tapped none other than Eboni K. Williams—cast member on The Real Housewives of New York––and Julia Momosé, the partner and creative director at Chicago’s acclaimed Japanese drinking den Kumiko for recommendations on what to get the lives of the party in your life.

Glassware sets

Every good party maven knows the importance of having a variety of glassware on hand. Williams is a big fan of Waterford crystal champagne flutes, which serve as an elegant addition to any dinner tabletop. “You also want your standard rocks glasses and some people like a Collins glass,” says Williams. For Momosé, she loves to source vintage glasses from local antique stores or from Etsy. “Having glassware with history gives whatever you're drinking more meaning,” she says.