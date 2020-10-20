Great Gifts for the Aspiring Photographers on Your List
From cameras and fun filters, to tripods and photo printers, we've got a selection of expert-approved items that any aspiring shutterbug will appreciate.
If 2020 has been good for anything, it's picking up a new hobby. Particularly one that can help you take your mind off of, well, everything, and find joy and beauty in unexpected places. In other words, there's never been a better time to take up photography.
Whether you're shopping for an aspiring shutterbug, or looking for a cool gift to give the person on your list who's always got a camera at the ready, we're here to help. Our resident master-behind-the-lens, Thrillist Senior Photographer Cole Saladino, has some thoughtful gift ideas for photographers at every level, from premium equipment and fun filters, to instant cameras, photo printers, editing tools, and more.
Canon EOS M50 Mark II
Price: $699
Why it's a great gift: "Canon’s newest camera is the perfect gift for someone looking to take a step up from iPhone photography. With a 24.1 Megapixel sensor, 4K video, vari-angle touch screen, and a growing library of lenses, this camera is a bargain and sure to help you take your photography to the next level no matter what genre you’re interested in shooting."
Brevite Jumper Photo Backpack
Price: $99
Why it's a great gift: "One of my biggest issues with most photo bags is they look like photo bags. They’re usually bulky and awkward. Brevite solves that with simplistic design and bright color options, without sacrificing function."
Wacom Intuos Bluetooth Creative Pen Tablet
Price: $99
Why it's a great gift: "This small Wacom is an affordable, space saving introduction tablet retouching. As someone who retouched with a trackpad for way too long, I highly recommend making the switch to a tablet as soon as possible."
JOBY GorillaPod 500
Price: $35
Why it's a great gift: "The joby gorilla is a lightweight travel tripod for a phone or light mirrorless camera, that easily fits in your bag for a hike. It’s also a great tool for practicing social distancing in order to take pictures of yourself without asking a stranger."
Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi Portable 4x6” Instant Photo Printer
Price: $120
Why it's a great gift: "A quick and easy way to print photos for yourself to decorate your apartment mnt or as gifts for friends and family."
FX Filter Pro Kit
Price: $130
Why it's a great gift: "FX Filter kits redefine “filters," allowing for tons of creative experimentation with trippy results. It’s also great for those getting into videography."
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1
Price: $120
Why it's a great gift: "Polaroid cameras are always a good gift for photo enthusiast. With film labs even harder to come by, Polaroids are a fun way to get the analog feel with instant results."
I Can Make You Feel Good by Tyler Mitchell
Price: $60
Why it's a great gift: "Photo books are always an excellent gift for budding photographers, serving as inspiration as well as education. I Can Make You Feel Good is one of the greatest monographs I've come across this year, providing a joyous escape into a Black utopia through his bright and uplifting portraiture."
Making a Photographer: The Early Work of Ansel Adams
Price: $34
Why it's a great gift: "Another great monograph of one of the most iconic photographers in history. Ansel Adams' early work is perfect inspiration for those bringing their cameras along for road trips and camping trips across America."