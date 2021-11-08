Great Gifts for At-Home Pizza Chefs, According to Katie Parla

Katie Parla likes a pizza with some structural integrity. It’s not that she’s adverse, exactly, to the flimsier thin-crust pies that are popular in some culinary circles—she just prefers a slice that’s made for one-handed consumption. She likes pizza with a spine. “I’m obsessed with thick-rimmed round pizzas right now,” says the notable pizza chef and cookbook author. “But I’ll explore any pizza option—I’ve been in love with pizza and its various affiliated forms since I was a little kid.”

Growing up as the child of an Italian chef in Central New Jersey, Parla was a voracious pizza eater for as long as she can remember. When the time came for her to get a job as a teenager, she began working at BAR, a famed New Haven pizzeria, before taking up residence in the ultimate pizza town: Rome. It was there that she learned to truly appreciate her hometown slices. “When I was young, I thought I loved Jersey-style pies at BAR mostly because the staff ate for free,” she says. “But upon more adult introspection, I realize that [the pizza] is legitimately excellent—and I cannot find a clam pie anywhere in my adopted home of Italy. I know no one feels bad for me...but I pine for clam pizza every day.”

Now, as a bona fide connoisseur when it comes to both pizza and wine (she enjoys serving margherita pizzas with a good, jammy Lambrusco), Parla has set out to master not just restaurant-grade pizza prep, but casual at-home pizza mastery for us plebes. In fact, her seminal cookbook, The Joy of Pizza, focuses on just that: At-home pizza prep to rival the brick-oven stuff in Rome.

To put it simply, if there’s a living authority on homemade pizza, it’s Parla. So, if you’re looking for gifts for the aspiring pizza chef (or merely, the pizza devotee) in your life this holiday season, she’s the person to ask for advice. “You absolutely, 10000% can make top-notch artisan pizza at home,” Parla says. “And you don’t have to buy a $12,000 wood-fired oven, either.”

Without further ado, here are Parla’s key giftable goods for your most pizza-savvy friends.