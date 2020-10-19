Shopping At-Home Pizza Making Essentials That Make Great Gifts We asked pizzaiolo and chef Daniele Uditi of LA's Pizzana what to get the pizza fiends on your list this year to help them whip up next-level pies at home.

2020 has been a year of culinary experimentation for many of us (remember all those homemade sourdough starters?). And if you’re shopping for someone with either a newfound or reinvigorated interest in cooking, giving them what they’ll need to whip up some next-level pizzas at home is a delicious gesture. So what are the go-to at-home pizza making essentials? We asked Daniele Uditi -- chef and pizzaiolo at Los Angeles’ Pizzana -- to provide some guidance.

A Roccbox portable pizza oven Price: $499

Why it’s a great gift: “People are always asking me how they can make great pizza at home. If you have great dough and a good oven, you don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on putting a fancy oven in your backyard. There is actually a learning curve with backyard ovens. My suggestion is to get Roccbox by Gozney. It is perfect for making wood fired pizzas without having to spend a fortune on a wood burning pizza oven. It’s compact and can fit a 10-inch pizza beautifully. It’s easy to set up, you can use wood or gas to fuel it, and you can have delicious pizza within 20 minutes. Plus, I love the char it imparts on the pizza -- exactly like a wood-burning oven.”

An aluminum pizza peel Price: $66

Why it’s a great gift: “Along with an oven, you’ll need the right tools. My favorite pizza peel is from GI Metal. It is light, easy to use, and the pizza glides on and off without any friction. Plus, they’re super easy to clean!”

A “Putty Knife” dough scraper Price: $5

Why it’s a great gift: “Another amazing tool that you can’t live without is a sturdy pizza spatula. My favorite is from Doughmate. It's flexible and made from silicone, so it won’t scratch the container you’re using to proof your dough.”

Willy California Workout Tees Price: $60

Why it’s a great gift: “When I’m making pizza, comfort is key. Working the oven, I’m managing 700-800 degrees and need clothes that will keep me feeling refreshed. Willy California's Workout Tees are super soft, comfortable, lightweight and moisture-wicking. They keep me cool so I can focus on my craft.”

A Neopolitan oil can Price: $64

Why it’s a great gift: “One of my favorite accessories is a copper oil can from GI Metal which I use to finish my pizzas with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. This one is not only functional, it's so beautiful to put on display.”

Gourmet ingredients from Dominico's Foods Prices vary

Why it’s a great gift: “During the holidays, I love gifting my friend Dominick’s products from Domenico's Foods. He imports the finest goodies from Italy including San Marzano tomatoes, high quality olive oils, balsamic vinegars from Modena and everything else you need to elevate your pizza. As an Italian, quality ingredients are the most important thing you need before starting to cook anything!”

A shipment of Pizzana Pizzas (if cooking isn't much for them) Prices vary

Why it’s a great gift: “I’m excited to announce that Pizzana is now shipping pizzas nationwide. We get so many visitors from all over the country begging us to open a restaurant in their city. I wish we could open everywhere, but this is the next best thing to visiting Pizzana. Even Angelenos will love storing these pizzas in their freezer for late night cravings or last-minute get-togethers.”