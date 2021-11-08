Great Gifts the Solo Travelers in Your Life Will Actually Appreciate

After a couple of years of heavily restricted travel possibilities, most of us are ready to break free from our bubbles and start accumulating passport stamps or even just hop in the car and cross a state line or five. This is especially true for anyone who loves solo travel and has been aching for the freedom that comes with taking a trip with the best travel companion one can have: themselves.

Like all travel (especially right now), preparation is key, even more so for the solo traveler, but even though you won’t be along for the journey, you can play your part with a thoughtful gift that will make their next adventure even better.

We spoke to Emily Martin, a.k.a. The Jet Setting Fashionista, a travel blogger who has explored (and dined) her way through five continents, 41 countries, and 38 U.S. states. She’s always on the hunt for hidden neighborhood gems and the best food and wine, often on her own, so we picked her brain for some go-to gifts for the solo traveler on your list (and threw in a few of our own, as well).