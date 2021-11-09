Great Gifts for Tea Drinkers, According to The Qi’s Lisa Li

For ages, drinking tea has always been about much more than the actual act of drinking it. It’s an all-around sensory experience, with varying levels of spiritual and emotional significance depending on the culture. In many parts of the world, teatime is distinctly built into most everyone’s daily routine.

As the weather turns colder and we fully embrace the coziness of lounging indoors, we wanted to get the tea (sorry) on some of the latest and greatest tea-related products on the market right now. So we hit up Lisa Li, founder of The Qi, for insight into the hottest holiday gifts for the tea aficionado in your life.

A great tea experience is about much more than just finding the right leaves to steep. Having the right tools is a crucial part of the process—and fortunately, Li has you covered.