Great Gifts for TikTok Addicts & Content Creators, According to Social Media Pros

Whether or not you’d describe yourself as “on TikTok,” odds are you’re kind of, well, on TikTok. The video-based social media platform—which moved from niche contender to centerstage at some point in 2020’s quarantine period—now operates as the crown jewel of the internet.

No matter if your personal feed oscillates around trending dance routines, political news summaries, DIY tutorials, or plastic surgery before-and-afters, the all-seeing TikTok algorithm probably knows you better than you know yourself. And it’s only getting smarter by the day—so there’s never been a better time to encourage the burgeoning TikTok star in your life.

How, you ask? Well, short of access to a full-fledged cinematographer, your soon-to-be social celeb will merely need the proper tools to get things moving –– from ring lights and phone stands to any number of viral, of-the-moment goods making their rounds in the TikTok sphere. “[My sister] and I have been making silly videos together since she was a baby—TikTok just provided us with a place to upload all our videos together,” says Sarah Francati, a TikTok personality with over 2.5 million followers. “And now, it’s become so much more than an app. It’s like a family. I’d consider everyone who follows us family.”

Wholesome, no? So...why not go ahead and give your own future TikTok star and/or content creator the leg up they’ve been waiting for? Ahead, we’ve teamed up with Francati and Maxwel Corpuz—social content specialist at Warby Parker—to locate 2021’s best, most giftable items for the content creators and TikTok devotees in your life. And yes, hot chocolate bombs did make the cut.