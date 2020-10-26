Shopping The Best Gifts for Travelers, According to Someone Who Basically Lives Out of Hotels There's a good chance you'll end up buying yourself a few of these things.

Thrillist | Grace Han

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Traveling is a bit different than it's been in the past, but safe travel is still possible and many are still taking to the skies -- as evidenced by the TSA's travel numbers. One of those people is Matt Meltzer, a freelance travel writer who spends more time in the sky than some bird species. He's traveled the world, lived out of hotels, and lives a relatively nomadic existence. Because of this, I figured he'd have the inside scoop on the best gifts/gear for the globe-trotters in your life. Here are 13 excellent gifts for travelers, according to someone who literally gets paid to do it.

Thrillist | Grace Han

Sony's Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Price : $350

Why it's a great gift: "If you’ve got a few hundred bucks to spend on a traveler, these things are invaluable. Not only do they block out the guy three vodka-tonics deep before takeoff, but good ones give your music, show, or movie phenomenal sound quality."

Thrillist | Grace Han

Nice laundry bags Price : $15

Why it's a great gift: "On a COVID-friendly budget this year but still wanna get them something they’ll use? Mesh laundry bags are around fifteen bucks for the really fancy ones, and make sorting your clothes infinitely easier while traveling."

Thrillist | Grace Han

Multi-use shirts and socks Price : Varies by brand

Why it's a great gift : "For light packers, these are clutch. I was highly skeptical about these alleged “shirts you never have to wash,” and even more skeptical about socks that made the same claim. Because that's kinda gross, right? But I’ve had a shirt from Unbound Merino for two years now which allows me to bring, literally, one t-shirt on any trip under a week. Ditto for my odorless MP Magic Socks, which cut my traveling socks down to two pairs per trip."

Thrillist | Grace Han

A purifying water bottle Price : $69.95

Why it's a great gift: "This serves the double purpose of 1) saving you from hours of stomach issues because you brushed your teeth with tap water in Bangalore, and 2) keeping lots and lots of plastic bottles out of landfills. It’s also useful on long, hot hikes where your only water source is a mountain stream that may or may be a favorite bathroom spot for local animals."

Thrillist | Grace Han

A set of SleepPhones Price : $100

Why it's a great gift: "Noise cancelling headphones may be the crème de la crème of blocking out other people’s noise, but trying to sleep with them on can feel like dozing off with small rodents on your ears. SleepPhones, however, are basically headbands with tiny, thin earbuds inside that wrap comfortably around your head. Pump in some spa music and you’ve basically transported yourself from the window seat to Bali."

Thrillist | Grace Han

A lounge membership Price : Varies

Why it's a great gift : "Ok so this one isn’t so much a gadget, but may be the best gift you can give someone who spends half their life in airports. Most airport lounges have open bars and free food, so it’s basically like buying your friend drinks and lunch for an entire year. If they have a preferred airline, buy one for its lounge. If not, Priority Pass is in a lot of places too."

Thrillist \ Grace Han

A durable rolling carry-on bag Price : Usually around $150 - $250

Why it's a great gift : "Once you’ve realized that a high-quality, hard-sided roller bag actually keeps your clothes in better shape than a large suitcase -- because there’s less empty space for stuff to get moved around -- you’ll really never go back. Check out Away or Delsey."

Thrillist | Grace Han

A portable phone charger Price : $50

Why it's a great gift : "Sexy, right? Look, nobody’s gonna take pictures of their cool Anker portable charger and send it to all their friends saying how awesome you are. But they will use it every day -- and think of you every time."

Thrillist | Grace Han

Lightweight, collapsible running shoes Price : $60 - $100

Why it's a great gift: "I have size 13 feet and nothing complicates packing more than trying to stuff clown shoes into a backpack. But lightweight running shoes like the Nike Frees take up less room than a T-shirt, and make working out on the road a much simpler proposition."

Thrillist | Grace Han

A high-quality backpack from Carhartt Price : $70

Why it's a great gift : "Carry-on aficionados know that the term “personal item” means “as much as you can stuff in a soft-sided bag that doesn’t have wheels.” A high-quality day pack from Carhartt, REI, or somewhere similar can carry all the casual wear one needs for a long trip along with a laptop, sunglasses, and 3oz bottles of vodka. And it can last decades if cared for correctly."

Thrillist | Grace Han

Multi-USB port wall charger from Anker Price : $26

Why it's a great gift: "Travel enough and you’ll realize that sometimes a Motel 6 is actually better technologically equipped than a five-star. Older hotels often have no USB ports and, like, two outlets that are always hidden behind lamps. So a plug with multiple USB ports -- or multiple plugs -- comes in handy all the time."

Thrillist | Grace Han

Solid hiking boots Price : $100+

Why it's a great gift: Assuming your traveler likes to do inexplicable stuff like “explore nature” when they’re away, a quality pair of hiking boots makes the difference between a magical experience in nature, and something that feels like a scene from Platoon. Bonus points if the boots can pair nicely with a pair of jeans."

Thrillist | Grace Han

Packing cubes Price : $21

Why it's a great gift: "Theoretically, these help a road warrior keep all their stuff in nice, neat cubes so they can find clothes easily and they always stay folded. Just note, they also need to be an already-organized person to get any benefit from this. Otherwise you just end up like me, with a bunch of cubes filled with unfolded, random stuff."

Matt Meltzer is a freelance writer who probably lost another charger in the time it took you to read this. Follow him on Instagram @meltrez1

Alex Robinson is a writer & editor for Thrillist. The best gift he ever bought himself was a durable carry on. Follow him on Instagram @alexanderrobinson