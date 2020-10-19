Luxe Accessories Any Discerning Cannabis Consumer Would Love

At this point in cannabis normalization, most friend groups and urban tribes of any age bracket contain a token weed snob. The one who always has a niche strain recommendation, who wants to nerd out on CBG and can't believe you still use regular vape pens. Sometimes they can be a little long-winded, sure, but having them around forces you to keep your pieces clean, and most of their recommendations are typically spot on. They are hard to shop for though.

Don't worry, we've got you. Here are the latest sophisticated accessories that complete any discerning cannabis lover’s accoutrement.