The Best Gifts for Whiskey Drinkers, According to a Master Distiller

How do you buy a whiskey gift for someone who loves whiskey? I'm both a whiskey distiller and a whiskey lover (you can find me at Kings Co. Distillery), and have often been the happy recipient of whiskey gifts. I'll start with this: The main thing is that a whiskey drinker likes to get whiskey. Think of whiskey like pizza. Even when it's not exactly perfect, it still does the job.

But before we dive in, let's talk about what not to get: whiskey stones, etched glass tumblers, whiskey-barrel cufflinks (is anyone wearing cufflinks ever again?). I would go so far as to say decanters and flasks may miss the mark more than a solid bottle (decanters may marginally harm the whiskey through oxidation). Most bourbon drinkers like to show off their great taste and discernment by displaying the bottle, no matter how ugly. And for many, the library is more important than the single bottle.



Now the good stuff: bottles. There's a pretty big divide in whiskey, where bourbon rules North American-centered palates and Scotch whiskey represents a flavor that is common to most other world whiskeys. Usually someone is one or the other, so try to find out what genre they prefer and literally any whiskey in that category will be met with approval. But don't get an Irish whiskey for a Scotch drinker or vice versa. Irish whiskey is the 3rd rail of whiskey orneriness.



Most Americans are bourbon drinkers and my bottle list will be skewed toward that audience. Bourbon has exploded as a collective obsession in just the last decade. First it was Pappy Van Winkle, and then Weller and Willett—followed a cascade of fine bottles that were once readily available and well-priced—but have since been nearly impossible to find without a personal and determined relationship to the shop owner. As a gift-buyer, you probably will have a very hard time sourcing the rare and coveted. The good news is that many of these rare and sought-after bottles are hardly worth the obsession or the hunt. In fact, there are great bottles hiding in plain sight.



Here are a few: