11 Fun & Thoughtful Gifts to Impress the Gemini in Your Life

Perhaps the most meme-able of all the astrological signs, quintessential Geminis (May 21 to June 21) are quite the character. Famously two-faced, flirty, and ever-prepared with the latest gossip, your Gemini friend thrives at parties (they make for excellent +1s); but on the flip side, you’ll often find that they’re equally restless, anxious, and deeply contemplative under the surface. Which is to say, stakes are high when it comes to birthday planning. Your Gemini will sparkle in any room—but if their annual celebration feels subpar, know that high drama may be brewing quietly behind the facade, sure to surface unexpectedly.

So how, exactly, do you track down the perfect gift for the Gemini in your life? “Believe it or not, this mutable sign can be super easygoing,” says Lisa Stardust, celebrity astrologer and author of The Love Deck. “So when it comes to gifting, a Gemini can be quite easy to shop for. Often, they’re less concerned with the materialism of the present and more invested in the thoughtfulness of the act itself.”

While frequently bubbly and vivacious, Geminis are also deeply practical. So Stardust says you should bypass the $3,000 candlesticks and opt instead for an experience or, say, an Uber gift card. You’ll want to give them something they’ll actually use—and in doing so, you’re proving just how well you know them.

On that note, Stardust says gag gifts are a great option, too. “Geminis love a good laugh, and they’re always willing to have a chuckle at their own expense,” she says. “If you don’t want to get them a whoopee cushion, consider a funny mug with an inside joke slogan, or even a clever card. They’ll be touched by the gesture, certainly—and grateful for the laughter.”

With that in mind, we’ve tapped Stardust to help us put together a guide of sometimes humorous, always colorful, and ever-sentimental products guaranteed to please the Gemini in your life on their birthday.