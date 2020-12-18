22 Unique & Thoughtful Last-Minute Gifts That Don't Require Shipping
From subscription services to MasterClass memberships, we've pulled together a bunch of excellent last-minute gifts that are guaranteed to arrive in time.
While it may be a bit too late to guarantee the arrival of physical gifts in time for next week, you're not totally out of options to secure a solid present for everyone on your list this year—no matter where they are. In fact, there are an incredible number of unique and thoughtful gifts that don't require shipping at all. We're not talking cute e-cards and chore "coupons" you'd make for your parents when you were a kid. We're talking serious gift subscriptions to booze, coffee, and meat clubs, annual memberships to world-class online courses, and lots more.
To help you out, we've pulled together some of our favorite last-minute gifts—including a smattering of Thrillist's favorite subscription services—so you can rest easy knowing all your shopping is done and that nothing will show up late.
Atlas Coffee ClubPrice: $39 and up
For the discerning caffeine fiend in your life, Atlas Coffee Club is an excellent subscription service that introduces drinkers to premium beans (whole or ground) every single month from around the world. Each month, the club sends a bag of beans (or two bags, depending on your tier level) from a particular coffee producing country, along with some info on its origins, and pro brewing tips.
ButcherBoxPrice: $129 and up
Who doesn’t love a giant box filled with premium meat delivered straight to their door every month? That’s what you get with a ButcherBox subscription. If you’re looking for something last-minute for the carnivore on your list, sign them up for any one of the brand’s expertly curated boxes filled with either all beef, chicken and beef, pork and beef, a mixed variety box, or a fully custom shipment.
FlaviarPrice: Half year subscriptions start at $190
Branded as a "whiskey club for explorers," Flaviar is the perfect subscription service for any whiskey connoisseur—new or experienced. You'd be gifting a premium bottle of whiskey as well as a themed tasting box every quarter. Into rare and exclusive bottlings? With Flaviar, you'll be the first to know...and taste.
MasterClassPrice: $180 for an annual subscription
If you're looking for a great COVID era-appropriate gift, you can't go wrong with an annual subscription to MasterClass. The platform—which offers access to premium (not to mention high production value) online courses taught by celebrity "masters" in their fields. There are courses taught by everyone from Annie Leibowitz (photography), David Sedaris (writing and humor), Thomas Keller (cooking techniques), and lots, lots more.
Plant of the Month ClubPrice: Subscriptions start at $39.99 for 6 months
This is an awesome subscription service for someone who just moved into a new place or someone who's really good at taking care of plants. Each month you'll receive one lovely plant in a decorative planter, so all anyone has to do is find a nice sunny spot, water, repeat.
BokksuPrice: $40 and up
For the Japanophile in your life, Bokksu offers a delicious subscription to available-only-in-Japan goodies. Each month, they send out a curated selection of 20-24 treats (snacks, candies, and teas) sourced directly from centuries-old family makers in Japan. Each shipment also includes a lovely magazine-style “culture guide” with details on each product’s origins.
Smart Art BoxPrice: Subscriptions start at $49.95
With this, you'll be giving someone full sized art supplies every month with detailed instructions on how to create unique and creative works. Some things in the box include paints, watercolors, brushes, markers, pencils, pads, and inks. And they offer three different subscription options based on just how artistic your giftee may be.
WincPrice: $60 and up
If you’re still stumped what to get the wine lover on your list, a gift subscription to Winc is a solid choice. With it, they’ll receive a shipment of wines tailored to their palate (according to a brief survey they’ll fill out), and then rate each one once they’ve tasted it to ensure even better bottle recommendations in subsequent shipments.
Goldbelly Gift SubscriptionsPrice: $45 and up
Looking for a cooler take on a food-based "of the month" club? Goldbelly—which delivers food from some of the country's most notable and iconic institutions nationwide—offers a variety of delicious food gift subscriptions, based on your giftees tastes. There are gift subscriptions for pizza, ice cream, cookies, cakes, and even versions that will deliver a smattering of iconic foods from a particularly notable food city once per month.
Art CratePrice: $20 per month per subscription
Need a thoughtful gift for a new homeowner, or that person in your life whose walls are painfully bare? An Art Crate subscription delivers a personally curated, hand selected print every month, so they'll receive a fresh piece of art to hang throughout the year, and end up with a lovely collection that will (hopefully) always remind them of you.
Pop in a BoxPrice: Subscriptions start at $10.99 a month
If you're shopping for the ultimate fan of Marvel, Disney, Harry Potter, Star Wars, DC, and/or Pokemon, this is the ultimate subscription service. Pop In A Box is a monthly Pop! Vinyl subscription of Funko, where you'll select the plan you want (a 1, 2, 3, 6 or 12 Pop! Vinyl a month) then have them delivered them straight to the door. And yes, they absolutely have Mando and Baby Yoda a.k.a The Child a.k.a Grogu.
Daily High ClubPrice: $30
Cannabis connoisseurs to buy for? Consider membership into this monthly subscription from Daily High Club, which will arrive each month filled to the brim with smoking supplies like glass bowls, bongs, rolling papers, lighters, and more—altogether valued at around $100.
Hemp Crate Co.Price: Subscriptions start at $44.99
CBD has really had a banner year. And there's a reason for that: it's freaking great. This monthly service is a great gift for someone who might be dipping their toes in the CBD waters or for the experienced doser. You can choose what kind of package to send (a starter kit with bath bombs, an explorer kit for those looking to try new methods, etc).
BirchboxPrice: $30 and up
Gifting beauty products or grooming essentials can be exceptionally tricky, as people can be highly selective about that sort of thing. But a Birchbox subscription? That's something anyone who loves beauty or grooming can appreciate. Each month, the service delivers a box filled with sample sized products, so they can test and try a whole bunch of different items, all of which can be easily purchased full sized.
Porter RoadPrice: $25 and up
If you're looking to snag something for a meat lover but don't want to commit to a mega meat subscription, Porter Road is a great place to start. The online butcher shop stocks a huge variety of premium cuts of all manner of meat, and they offer a selection of gift box options with prices starting at the very reasonable $50 (a modest selection of steaks, ground beef, and sausage). They also have gift cards available in denominations as little as $25, if you want your giftee to be able to pick out exactly what they want.
Cairn Outdoor Gear BoxPrice: $30 and up
If you're stumped what to buy for the rabid hiker, camper, or all-around outdoors enthusiast on your list, consider giving them a Cairn gift subscription. With it, every month they'll receive a box stocked with six full-sized, trail-ready products curated from a variety of categories including gear, apparel, food/energy, skincare, and more.
Driftaway CoffeePrice: Subscriptions start at $44 a month for three months
Driftaway offers four subscription options—whole bean, ground, whole bean mystery, and cold brew. The company is all about transparency and sustainability, so you can rest assured that you're getting only the best and most ethically sourced beans on the market.
KnitCratePrice: Subscriptions are $26.99 per month
Knitting is something I do not do, but dammit I respect it. It takes quiet concentration, nimble hands, and an unwavering commitment to make mittens, socks, a hat, or a scarf—all things I enjoy wearing. If you're looking for a gift for a crafty individual, this is it. You'll get curated kits, premium yarns, and instructions on how to do things like make a sweater for a small child.
Say it with a SockPrice: Subscriptions start at $12.99 a month
This is for the person who still wears socks with holes in them. Why? There's no need for that. Surprise them with a new pair of socks every month. You can customize the socks based on the person. So, keep it simple with the classy socks or get a little weird with their customizable option.
The Wordy Traveler BoxPrice: $46.25 and up
Looking for a unique gift for the insatiable globetrotter who's been stuck at home for the past 9 months? This special literaray-focused traveller's subscription club might be just what they're looking for. Every quarter, they'll receive a box meant to "transport" them to an amazing destination that's filled with hand-selected books from travel writers, ethically-sourced tea, limited edition art prints, and more. Plus, even better, proceeds from each box support the nutritional needs of children and pregnant women around the world.
Crate Joy's House Plant BoxPrice: Subscriptions start at $15 a month
For a meager $15, you'll be gifting a "monthly box of healthy and unique houseplants, succulents, air plants, aquatic or seeds." All the plants are houseplants, come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and instructions on how to nurture and grow them.
Paletteful PacksPrice: Subscriptions start at $22.95
This monthly art service will send a box with everything you need to create a work of art—from pens to paints. It's an excellent gift for burgeoning artists who are looking to expand their palate (and palette), as well as for experienced artists looking to play around a bit more.