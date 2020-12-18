22 Unique & Thoughtful Last-Minute Gifts That Don't Require Shipping

While it may be a bit too late to guarantee the arrival of physical gifts in time for next week, you're not totally out of options to secure a solid present for everyone on your list this year—no matter where they are. In fact, there are an incredible number of unique and thoughtful gifts that don't require shipping at all. We're not talking cute e-cards and chore "coupons" you'd make for your parents when you were a kid. We're talking serious gift subscriptions to booze, coffee, and meat clubs, annual memberships to world-class online courses, and lots more.

To help you out, we've pulled together some of our favorite last-minute gifts—including a smattering of Thrillist's favorite subscription services—so you can rest easy knowing all your shopping is done and that nothing will show up late.