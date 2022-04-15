Creative Birthday Gifts to Impress the Taurus in Your Circle

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

It goes without saying that the Taurus in your life recycles and composts. They love a good natural wine, a local farmer's market, a sulfate-free shampoo. They’ve got high-brow taste, but they’re grounded, too—salt of the earth, but make it Maldon. “Taurus is a sensual Earth sign,” says certified astrologer and spiritual guide, Meghan Rose, “and Tauruses are also ruled by the planet Venus—so they tend to have an affinity for the finer things in life: the best food, wine, personal care products, and decor items."

When it comes to gifting, that's not exactly a low bar to reach for. Fortunately, though, “finer things” need not mean “expensive.” Instead, think locally produced, small-batch, organic, made with care (all the buzz phrases you might see on the back of an artisanal bottle of kombucha). "Your Taurus is thoughtful and particular—so even if your gift doesn't have a high price tag, make sure you select something that's unique to them” says Rose. “Which restaurant has been on their bucket list forever? What makes them nostalgic? What textures and fabrics are they drawn to? Take notes, and take action accordingly.”

Now, we don’t know your Taurus, but we do know a thing or two about online shopping. So, in the hopes of helping you—and your wallet—survive Taurus season, we've put together a list of all the finest, ultra-customizable, planet-friendly offerings on the World Wide Web. Ahead, shop everything from orange wines and custom journals to boutique olive oils and handmade mugs.