Great Gifts Under $10 for Anyone on Your List

On a tight budget this holiday season? Whether you’re not feeling super spendy this year or you need some last-minute gifts for stocking stuffers, the party host, or that casual acquaintance who always insists on a gift exchange, we’ve got you covered. Our advice when it comes to inexpensive gifts? It’s all about presentation. Cheap gifts don’t have to seem cheap—so when your second cousin or Martha from HR rips through the wrapping paper, you can pretend you scoured the internet for hours searching for the perfect present. Just say, “I know how much you love dogs/the environment/photography” and you’ll be a hero.

We know you’re not made of money, so we’ve sifted through the internet’s infinite offerings for these fun, functional, and not-too-personal gifts perfect for stocking stuffers and office secret santas alike. Avoid the last-minute panic of finding something for your pickiest family member with our roundup below.