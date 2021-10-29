Great Gifts Under $100 for Anyone on Your List

Every year around the holidays, there are bound to be some people on your list who deserve a gift—and a nice gift at that—but who are just impossible to shop for. Maybe they already have everything, or they have super particular taste, or they don’t seem to like anything. We’ve all been on both sides of an awkward exchange of unwanted gifts, so let us help you make this holiday season different with a selection of gifts sure to satisfy pretty much anyone on your list.

In order to ensure that your gift doesn’t end up in the regifting pile, we advise choosing a gift that your recipient needs, but they probably wouldn’t buy for themself. Don’t try to wildly guess what scent of candle they might like or what size shoe they wear; instead, get them something they’re certain to use and appreciate all the time. Choose something that will upgrade their everyday life with a bit of unexpected luxury—something like a super nice umbrella, a vintage-looking doormat, or an intricate glass teapot. Check out our list below for options guaranteed to please.