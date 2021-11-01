Great Gifts Under $25 for Anyone on Your List
Need something that says "I care" without spending a bunch? We have some ideas.
Depending on how many people will be expecting gifts from you this year, there’s a good chance you might get a bit carried away and overspend before you even cross half of the names off your list. But why do that when there are plenty of great gift options out there under $25?
To help keep you both thoughtful and financially solvent, we’ve pulled together a selection of great and affordable gifts that just about anyone you’re buying for will appreciate, from next-level cookies from Milk Bar, to insulated YETI tumblers, National Parks posters, and beyond.
Why it's a great gift: For the National Parks enthusiasts out there, this clever interactive infographic poster is a great way to keep track of the ones you’ve visited, and the ones you need to get to. Each tile represents a different US National Park with a simple design, and can be scratched off to reveal the same design in a slightly different color scheme to mark your progress. Gotta see ‘em all!
Why it's a great gift: For anyone who’s embracing the mocktail renaissance or simply enjoys a refreshing, calming beverage option on the regular, consider this charming four-pack of Aurora Elixer’s sparkling hemp drinks. It includes one bottle each of four different flavors (Lavender Orange, Rosemary Grapefruit, Cayenne Citron, and Blackcurrant Spruce), plus two stainless steel straws, and a bottle opener.
Why it's a great gift: Pineapple Collective is dedicated to selling pantry staples developed in partnership with female makers around the world, and this salt is one of its core (and most popular) offerings. The batch of mild, pink blush salt was hand-harvested from ponds high in the Peruvian Andes and produced in collaboration with Sarela Herrada of SIMPLi and Yolanda Acurio Mendoza of the Comunidad Salinera de Maras in Peru.
Why it's a great gift: If you’ve had the opportunity to sample the exceptionally delicious and uniquely flavored cookies from Milk Bar, then you know just how much joy receiving a tin of them might bring. This one can be filled with either six or twelve individually wrapped cookies in each of its six wildly popular varieties like Compost, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow, Corn, Blueberry & Cream, Chocolate Confetti, and Confetti.
Why it's a great gift: We all know someone who takes their Bloody Mary garnishing to the extreme, and insists on having as many flavorful add-ins incorporated into/atop/hanging from their boozy brunch beverage. Get them a set of these branch-like picks, which are not only super functional (they’ll allow for myriad garnish options to be piled high), but also add a dash of style to whatever glass they’re nestled in.
Why it's a great gift: For anyone who appreciates an effective boost to kick their day into gear, this kit has them covered. From the company that helped popularize keto or “butter coffee” (essentially a high calorie coffee beverage meant to serve as a morning meal replacement and enhance cognitive function), Bulletproof’s starter kit includes everything you’ll need to easily make it including a bag of its ground coffee, its original creamer and a frother.
Why it's a great gift: Guaranteed to add a pop of color to any home bar cart, dining table, or picnic party, these durable cups from the brand Ekobo are not only designed to be (mostly) unbreakable, and are planet-friendly since they’re made from responsibly sourced bamboo fiber.
Why it's a great gift: Whether you’re tailgating, commuting, or simply enjoying a nice cocktail around the fire pit, having a reliable, sturdy, and exceptionally insulated tumbler is a must-have. YETI makes some of the best, and its 10-ounce Rambler Lowball model is an exceptionally versatile offering. It will keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold longer than nearly any other comparable option out there, so your giftee can enjoy their beverages of choice at their ideal temperature in the sweltering heat or freezing cold.
Why it's a great gift: Great for coffee drinkers and loose leaf tea lovers alike, this handsome French press from Public Goods is made from borosilicate glass (aka “lab glass”) and makes brewing a piping hot beverage easy and enjoyable. It also boasts a sleek, modern look that will fit in with just about any kitchen decor and add a touch of style to any countertop or shelf.