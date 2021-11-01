Great Gifts Under $25 for Anyone on Your List

Depending on how many people will be expecting gifts from you this year, there’s a good chance you might get a bit carried away and overspend before you even cross half of the names off your list. But why do that when there are plenty of great gift options out there under $25?

To help keep you both thoughtful and financially solvent, we’ve pulled together a selection of great and affordable gifts that just about anyone you’re buying for will appreciate, from next-level cookies from Milk Bar, to insulated YETI tumblers, National Parks posters, and beyond.