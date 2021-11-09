Great Gifts Under $50 for Everyone on Your List

As much as you may want to go all-out on gifts for everyone on your list, there is good reason to put a cap on what you’re spending per person. The holidays and your spirit of generosity aren’t a great reason to go into debt. Luckily, there are plenty of great gift options under $50 that are sure to delight just about anyone you’re shopping for.

To help you out, we’ve pulled together a selection of sub-$50 items to consider this year, from deluxe cocktail kits and next-level cookies, to customizable art and kitchen essentials.