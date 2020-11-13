Great Gifts Under $50 for Everyone on Your List

If it were up to us, we'd all be able to afford ponies and cars and 10-person hot tubs to give as gifts to each other. But that's also probably why most things aren't up to us.

Considering this year has many of us tightening our purse strings, your holiday shopping budget may be a bit tighter. That doesn't mean you can't still find a great gift that's both thoughtfully unique and affordable, though. To help you out, we've pulled together a dozen exceedingly giftable items under $50 that should make just about anyone on your list happy.