Great Gifts Under $75 for Anyone on Your List

Not everyone on your list warrants spending upwards of a hundred bucks on a gift. In fact, for those of us on a tighter budget, very few people will get us spending that much. However, if you’re hoping to show someone you didn’t skimp on their present but are still stumped about what to get them, may we suggest one of the gifts on this list, each of which clocks in at or under $75?

We pulled together a variety of unique and thoughtful options, from sampler sets of premium olive oils, to vintage-inspired cocktail glassware, colorful and functional travel gear, and even customizable pet portraits. So forego the headache of last-minute scrambling for the tough-to-shop-for in your life and consider something below.