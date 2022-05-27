Everything You Need for Your First Backyard Grill Set-Up

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

After living at the same Brooklyn address for 15 years, my family and I moved to a new apartment at the end of 2021. Yes, it was bigger, but the main attraction wasn’t even part of the building. It was the backyard. For the first time in my adult life, I had my own private outdoor space.

For people living in New York City, having a backyard is like going on a bucket list trip—it’s rare, and oh so special. Our new space isn’t large, but there is enough room for a table, chairs, and, most importantly, a grill. Because we’ve never had a backyard before, we’ve also never owned a grill (minus the George Forman one I had in college, which I’m well aware does not count).

We didn’t know where to start. Gas, charcoal, or electric? What size? What brand? And what accessories were actually useful? (After all, we still live in an apartment where storage space is limited.) I decided to consult the experts at BBQGuys, who not only have an extremely comprehensive website with tons of helpful lists, but also have live agents on call to help you figure out which grill is best for you.

I spoke with Chef Tony Matassa, a former restaurateur and lead grill master and recipe developer at BBQGuys. To decide what type of grill to buy, Matassa explained: “This question, more often than not, is answered by circumstance. Generally someone who needs a grill for a boat, condo, apartment balcony, etc. will purchase an electric grill. Usually the person who selects charcoal will tell you that they’ve always cooked over wood/charcoal and this is what they are used to using. Last but not least, from the gas grill candidate, I usually hear, ‘It’s just so easy, you get home late from work, turn the knobs, and put chicken or steaks on the cooking grids fifteen minutes later.’”

Undeniably, that last description applied to me. I needed fast and easy, but still wanted that charred flavor. Matassa added that if circumstance is not the main factor, he usually tells people to think about how often they will grill, for how many people, and the amount of free time they have for cooking. Electric grills take a long time to heat up and don’t hold heat as well as the other options, and charcoal takes a lot of extra set up and time, making gas the most convenient choice.

Yup, still me. Gas was definitely the right choice for me.

But how to decide which brand and model? “For a beginner, I usually recommend a grill that has a known performance track record without a bunch of bells and whistles,” said Matassa. “Brands with good options include Blaze, Napoleon, and Weber. This helps to minimize unneeded distractions while first learning to grill.”

Once I had my grill selected, I started to think about all the hundreds of grilling accessories for sale. While I clearly needed a good set of tongs, did I really need a rotisserie and griddle? Matassa advised me to focus on getting a good spatula with a long handle, a nice long pair of tongs, and a pair of high-temperature gloves. He said I shouldn’t spend my money on smart controllers, rotisseries (if you do not specifically plan to use one), steamer baskets, pizza stones, grilling toppers, and griddles.

He also added that I should consider some safety measures when setting up my grill station. “The main safety concern is an uncontrollable fire. Always make sure to properly ventilate your grill island,” he said. “Some things to have on hand, in case of a fire incident include: a fire extinguisher, boxes of salt, and high-temperature gloves. If a grill fire begins to get out of control, turn off the grill, and, if you can do so safely, close the grill and turn off the vent hood (if you have one).” He also urged me to consider the proximity of my grill to any combustibles, gas lines, water lines, my actual house, and electric lines.

After our chat, I was able to confidently make several choices about what to buy for my brand new grill set-up. If you’re a BBQ newbie, too, here are my favorite items to purchase for the ideal grilling station for beginners—just in time for summer!