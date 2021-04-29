8 Useful and Popular Grilling Essentials You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Depending on who you ask, grilling is either a means of cooking your food or a zen art form, or something in between. It’s frighteningly easy to fall down the grill gadget rabbit hole, throwing down way too much money in pursuit of the perfect setup, but the best grillers will tell you that you don’t need a lot of fancy equipment to get started.

That said, we’ve found some of the best grilling accessories on Amazon that you should absolutely consider adding to your arsenal; not only will they make the process more enjoyable, but they can also help you produce more consistently delicious food. You’ll look like you know what you’re doing, even if you don’t—and really, isn’t that what grilling is all about?