9 Miami Vacation Rentals Perfect for a Bachelor or Bachelorette Party

18 guests/$3,375 per night

This six-bedroom, five-bath home has everything you could want on the inside: bedrooms with private balconies, soaking tubs, rainforest showerheads, and a gourmet kitchen with all of the bells and whistles, but the outdoor space is why you and your friends want to rent it. Sitting right on the intercoastal waterway, this south-facing home gets tons of sun, perfect for a day spent hanging out in the heated saltwater pool and jetted hot tub, napping on the chaise lounges, drinking at the outdoor bar (there’s even a kegerator), making pizzas in the wood-burning pizza oven, flipping burgers on the grill in the outdoor kitchen, and watching the game on the outdoor television. Keep an eye out for sea manatee, dolphins, and other fish who cruise by the dock, making it your own private marine life park.

What guests say: “This home is beautiful and very accommodating. The extras that you can add to your stay were great as well. We added a private yacht party and a private dinner to our stay. All of the rooms were adequately laid out, and all of the common space is very functional. The outdoor area was very spacious, not to mention the hot tub and pool. Because the home is right on the water, we even had the opportunity to catch and eat some pretty tasty fish right off the dock.”