10 Hammocks on Amazon That Are Perfect For Summer Lounging
These hammocks are perfect for backpacking, camping, lounging in the park, or just setting up in your yard. Plus, they're all top-rated with thousands of positive reviews.
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
It's believed that the first documentation of the hammock was in the late 1400s. The hammock was later put aboard ships so sailors could sleep above the floor (and avoid the rats), whilst being lulled to sleep by the gentle swells of the sea (and presumably the shanties of their cohorts). Well, over 600 years later, the hammock is still here and has remained relatively unchanged—a testament to the ingenuity and genius of such a seemingly simple design.
And if you happen to be hankering for a hammock this spring/summer, check out Amazon, where you'll find a slew of great options that range from comfy backyard hammocks to backpacking hammocks that'll fit in the palm of your hand. Here are 10 of the best hammocks on Amazon right now.
With a 5-star rating and over 29,000 reviews, this is a hammock that's well worth $40. It's perfect for camping, taking to the park, or just setting up in your backyard (if you have the space). It comes with everything you need to set it up in minutes and is small enough to fit in a backpack.
The Vivere hammock is made from cotton, so you'll be getting a heavy, durable fabric that won't rip easily (and will hold its integrity outside through the seasons). This hammock is best for backyards, putting poolside, or as a housewarming gift—that you can always call dibs on.
Here is a hand-woven, cotton rope hammock that looks like something you'd see at a tropical resort. It's worth noting that if you're looking for something portable, keep scrolling. This hammock is meant to be anchored and remain there.
The Kootek is another option for a portable camping hammock that sets up in minutes and is able to hold up to 500 pounds. It's available in 17 color varieties and is an excellent choice for backpacking, camping, or just setting up wherever you can find two trees and some shade.
The name says it all. Here's a portable hammock from Legit Camping that's made specifically for, well, camping. It's super lightweight, portable, and comes with a great warranty: if there's ever an issue with anything, they'll replace it for you at no cost.
The hammock chair—or chairmock—can be installed inside or outside and makes a great addition to any balcony or patio (should you have room). One of the best parts about this chair is that it's compatible with a stand—if you don't feel like drilling into your ceiling.
Best Choice Products 2-Person Indoor/Outdoor Brazilian-Style Cotton Double Hammock w/Carrying Bag, Steel Stand
$90
Here's a Brazilian-style cotton hammock that comes with a carrying case, making it easy to set up literally anywhere. Take it to the tailgate, the beach, the park, your friend's BBQ. It's available in 7 color schemes and would make an excellent gift, should you be looking.
The Anyoo cotton hammock is a portable hammock that's meant exclusively for leisure. Unlike the nylon camping hammocks, the Anyoo will feel much more sturdy and soft. Plus, it's only $26.
The aesthetics of this hammock make it an excellent pick for decks and balconies (it's also portable should you want to move it around). However, you will need to buy straps separately.
Another pleasing option for the backyard, this two-person hammock from Sorbus is heavy-duty, lightweight, and—for an extra $25—can be attached to a wheel system so you can follow the shade around effortlessly.
Our Newsletter