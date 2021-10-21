10 Haunted Vacation Rentals for Very Brave Souls

21 guests/$378 per night

Three rustic cabins make up this compound that sits on a constantly flowing creek and is part of the South Carolina Heritage Corridor. Even if you aren’t into ghosts, this property still has an interesting history—the owners believe it was the first home in the area to have electricity (via a water-wheel, parts of which remain). Travelers passing through the area stayed for the night to rest their heads, including President Lyndon B. Johnson. Amenities include a basketball hoop, horseshoes, open meadows, hammocks, and proximity to waterfalls, hiking, biking, tubing, whitewater rafting, and Table Rock State Park. Oh, and about the resident ghost? “Weeping Nancy” is said to be very friendly, and if ghosts aren’t your thing, you can always just pretend it’s the sound of the cabins creaking. Good luck with that.

What guests say: “Our family enjoyed our stay at The Shamrock House. The compound is full of rustic beauty and is a real step-back in time treasure that the owner is kind enough to share. We were able to spread out so that our party of all adults had their "space.” We had fun visiting Sassafras Mountain, Twin Falls, Lake Jocassee, Ceasars Head, The Pretty Place, Jumping Off Overlook, Gorges State Park, and many other area attractions. My mother was surprised to see a mama bear and her two cubs come down the walk beside the Bunkhouse and then down below the Trout House one afternoon. As for Nancy, I personally didn't witness anything, but my niece said she saw someone outside the upstairs bathroom of the main cabin when she was the only person up there, others saw flashing lights, and my sister thinks someone pushed her down the steps (she was okay, just took a coffee bath!). The owner was very kind and helpful. Would recommend for anyone wanting a true mountain experience.”