The Best Meal Kit Services to Help You Eat Healthier

Purple Carrot

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Eating healthy meals can be a challenge, even with the best intentions. Life often gets in the way, and when we get hungry the most convenient option is rarely the most nutritious. Meal planning and grocery shopping can feel like a chore, and even those of us who love to cook sometimes lack the time and energy. Fortunately, meal kits offer a convenient solution. With fresh ingredients or prepared meals delivered straight to your doorstep, you can eat healthy on autopilot. No more half-used trendy ingredients taking up space in the fridge, and no more wasting salad greens that you promised yourself you would use this week. Just convenient, nutritious meals that align with your tastes and preferences. Since healthy eating means something different for everyone, we’ve rounded up a diverse array of options, no matter your goals.

Buying Guide While nutrition is of course top priority when it comes to healthy eating, the best way to maintain a balanced diet is to choose a plan that is sustainable within your current lifestyle. Consider your time constraints, likes and dislikes, and the amount of effort you realistically want to devote to cooking. The options below offer a variety of solutions for a range of healthy-eating struggles. If you want to incorporate more fresh produce into your diet, consider a plant-based meal kit like Purple Carrot or Splendid Spoon. If convenience is your top priority, a frozen meal service like Veestro or Territory might appeal. If your plan adheres to specific guidelines of diets like keto, paleo, or gluten-free, you’ll find plenty of options below as well.

Frequently Asked Questions Can I find organic meal delivery options? Yes! Organic ingredients are key features in Sunbasket, Veestro, Green Chef, Daily Harvest, and Sakara. Some other delivery options offer organic ingredients whenever possible. Are there services that specialize in specific diet guidelines? Yes. From vegan to keto, low carb to paleo, and gluten-free to WW Approved, no matter your dietary needs, you’ll find suitable options below. Is nutrition information available for meal delivery? Detailed nutrition data is available online for most services, particularly those that cater to specific dietary preferences. Many prepared meals also feature this information on their individual packaging. What if there are specific ingredients I need to avoid? If you have allergies, consider an option like Freshly, which takes precautions against cross-contamination of a number of common allergens, including peanuts and wheat. Green Chef is also gluten-free certified. If you just prefer to avoid certain ingredients, many services offer customizable plans, a la carte purchases, and menus that allow you to filter by ingredient.

Sunbasket

Best Overall Healthy Meal Delivery Service: Sunbasket Customers love: Organic produce and time-saving, healthy meals for any eater

Cooking skills needed: Moderate to none

Best for: Farmers market regulars who don’t have time to meal plan

Avoid if: You have severe allergies or strict nutritional outlines

Average price per meal: $8.99 each for pre-made meals and $10.99 per serving for meal kits

If you love fresh, seasonal ingredients but hate the thought of a bag of spinach wilting in the back of the fridge, consider Sunbasket. With a diverse menu of ready-to-eat and meal kit options, a sustainable mission, and standout flavors, Sunbasket suits busy lifestyles without sacrificing on taste or convenience. You’ll be able to mix and match meals and filter by diet, allergen, and food preference (such as high protein, high fiber, low carb, low added sugar, or low sodium), making healthy weeknight dinners a breeze. [Read our full Sunbasket review]

Everyplate

Best Affordable Healthy Meal Delivery Service: EveryPlate Customers love: Healthy, crowd-pleasing meals at a low price

Cooking skills needed: Minimal

Best for: Busy people who want healthy, home-cooked weeknight meals without stress

Avoid if: You want to gourmet meals or have specific dietary preferences

Average price per meal: $5

EveryPlate makes getting healthy dinners on the table affordable and convenient with meals ready in six steps or fewer. Although EveryPlate doesn’t offer plans for special diets like gluten-free, paleo, vegetarian, or low carb, it’s still a great choice if you’re looking to satisfy appetites on a budget. Nutritional estimates per serving are available online for every recipe, so you can make sure your EveryPlate meals align with your lifestyle.

Blue Apron

Best Gourmet Healthy Meal Delivery Service: Blue Apron Customers love: Fresh, high-quality meals with transparent nutritional guidelines

Cooking skills needed: Moderate

Best for: Those who enjoy cooking

Avoid if: You have limited time or specific nutritional guidelines

Average price per meal: $7.49

As the first service to popularize the meal kit trend, Blue Apron has spent years developing restaurant-quality meals that don’t skimp in the nutritional department. Blue Apron’s Wellness for 2 menu offers nutritionist-approved recipes and includes WW Approved, carb-conscious, and vegetarian options (including recipes that incorporate Beyond Meat). Visual instructions show you how to transform fresh, pre-portioned ingredients into delicious meals in under 45 minutes, with new recipes added each week. [Read our full Blue Apron review]

Purple Carrot

Best Healthy Meal Delivery Service for Vegans and Vegetarians: Purple Carrot Customers love: Hearty, plant-based meals with interesting flavors and cooking techniques

Cooking skills needed: Moderate

Best for: Vegetable-forward eaters looking to expand their palate

Avoid if: You prefer not to cook or want to consume animal products

Average price per meal: $12

Purple Carrot meals combine complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, and healthy fats, and nutrients from fruits and vegetables to create unique and tasty meals. Did we mention everything is vegan? Purple Carrot touts the myriad benefits of plant-based diets: you can shed weight, lower LDL cholesterol, and lower your risk of diabetes. Many of the pantry ingredients provided are organic, and nutritional information is conveniently available online for every meal. Add more color to your diet with ample produce and unique ingredients provided in Purple Carrot’s meal kits.

Veestro

Best Prepared Healthy Meal Delivery Service for Vegans and Vegetarians: Veestro Customers love: Plant-based meals that require no prep

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Veggie-curious eaters without time or energy to cook

Avoid if: You prefer fresh meals and home cooking

Average price per meal: $10

If a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle sounds appealing but the idea of actually cooking plant-based sounds intimidating or unrealistic, look no further than Veestro. With a diverse menu of fully prepared frozen meals and three totally organic plans (A La Carte, Chef's Choice, and Weight Loss) your health goals can feel fully within reach. In addition, all nutritional information can be found on the wrapper of each meal as well as online.

Green Chef

Best Healthy Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Service: Green Chef Customers love: Organic, gluten-free meals that balance taste and nutrition

Cooking skills needed: Minimal

Best for: Those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle while avoiding gluten

Avoid if: You’re fine with wheat or want a bit more diversity in your diet

Average price per meal: $11

Whether you have an allergy or you prefer to avoid gluten for another reason, Green Chef is a great option for convenient, healthy, and delicious meals. The first meal kit company to offer gluten-free certification, Green Chef provides color-coded, easy-to-follow instructions to make cooking simple. The service caters to a wide variety of diets while remaining faithful to its totally organic and gluten-free standards, so vegetarians and keto-eaters alike are all set too.

Freshly

Best Healthy Meal Delivery Service for People with Strict Dietary Needs or Allergies: Freshly Customers love: Time-saving, convenient meals suitable for people looking to avoid certain allergens

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Those with allergies

Avoid if: You like to cook homemade meals

Average price per meal: $9

Freshly is a godsend for people who have a severe allergy but lack the time to prepare all their meals at home. Freshly takes precautions against cross-contamination of a number of common allergens, including peanuts and wheat. With guiding principles of “less sugar, less processed food, and more nutrients,” Freshly also offers access to wellness experts who can help recommend meals that fit individual goals and preferences. [Read our full Freshly review]

Fresh N Lean

Best Healthy Meal Delivery Service for Special Diets: Fresh N Lean Customers love: Flexible plans of prepared meals that cater to special diets

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Those following diets like keto or paleo

Avoid if: You love to cook or don’t follow a diet with specific nutritional guidelines

Average price per meal: $11

If your diet involves particular guidelines like keto or paleo, you might know the struggle of finding new recipes that cater to your lifestyle. With Fresh N Lean, you can select from a variety of menus that cater to different diets: Protein+ (for high-performance athletes), Keto, Paleo, Low-Carb Vegan, and Bulk. Fresh N Lean can help you achieve your nutrient goals by delivering fresh prepared meals directly to your door, eliminating the hassle of planning and preparing meals.

Territory

Best Frozen Healthy Meal Delivery Service: Territory Customers love: Flavorful frozen meals that don’t sacrifice on nutrition

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Busy individuals without time or energy to cook

Avoid if: You like to cook or prefer fresh meals

Average price per meal: $11

Busy and unpredictable schedules can make finding a balanced lifestyle a challenge. If meal planning and cooking aren’t feasible for you, consider healthy frozen meals from Territory. Territory offers a rotating menu that avoids ingredients like dairy, gluten, and refined sugars and caters to a number of special diets, including Paleo, Vegan, Whole30, Low Fat, Low Carb, Mediterranean Diet. Precise ingredient lists and nutritional information are available with each meal, and flexible a la carte options and no commitment make eating a balanced diet simple.

Gobble

Best Meal Service and Kit for Families: Gobble Customers love: Healthy home-cooked meals on the table in fifteen minutes

Cooking skills needed: Minimal

Best for: Parents who want a fresh, healthy meal

Avoid if: You have special diet or nutritional needs

Average price per meal: $12

Gobble makes getting a home-cooked meal on the table easier than ever. Choose your weekly meals from menus that offer meat, fish, and vegetarian options. Gobble’s team of chefs does most of the preparation, providing you with pre-chopped and pre-measured ingredients that just need fifteen minutes to transform into a delicious meal. Many of Gobble’s recipes can be personalized with swaps and upgrades, making it easy to satisfy the whole family, including picky eaters. If you have more specific goals, the Lean & Clean Dinner plan features calorie-conscious recipes that focus on quality lean proteins and healthy fats.

Splendid Spoon

Best Healthy Meal Delivery Service for Lunch: Splendid Spoon Customers love: Plant-based breakfasts, lunches, and snacks that fit seamlessly into any lifestyle

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: On-the-go eaters looking for fresh, produce-forward meals

Avoid if: You prefer a more diverse menu or more filling meals

Average price per meal: $13

If you find yourself reaching for granola bars or sad salads when midday hunger strikes, allow us to introduce you to Splendid Spoon. Offering plant-based, gluten-free meals, Splendid Spoon strives to make healthy eating simple, by delivering smoothies, soups, grain bowls, and noodles fresh to your door. Splendid Spoon prioritizes organic produce, and offers options compatible with various diets such as Whole30, high-protein, and WW Approved. Simply select a plan and customize your meals to meet your needs.

The Good Kitchen

Best Healthy Meal Delivery Service for Athletes: The Good Kitchen TB12 Performance Meals Customers love: Balanced, satisfying meals catered to athletes’ nutritional needs

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Athletes looking to upgrade or overhaul their diet

Avoid if: You don’t like frozen meals

Average price per meal: $13

We can’t promise that The Good Kitchen’s TB12 Performance Meals will give you the skill and stamina of an elite athlete, but we know that enhanced athletic performance requires thoughtful nutrition. Offering customizable plans and high-quality ingredients, these frozen dishes allow you to refuel with delicious meals that make healthy eating convenient. Ready in under five minutes, TB12 meals offer high-protein, plant-based, and gluten-free options, meaning that any type of eater can experience a top athlete’s nutritional regime.

Daily Harvest

Best Delivery Service for Healthy Breakfast and Snacks: Daily Harvest Customers love: Organic, nourishing snacks that make mornings easy

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Busy eaters looking to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into their daily diet

Avoid if: You’re looking for heartier entrées

Average price per meal: $7

Daily Harvest offers smoothies, sweet and savory bowls, bites, and drinks guaranteed to streamline your weekdays. These organic options make incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into your diet effortless and delicious, requiring only a spin in the blender or simple reheat. Daily Harvest makes it easy to experiment with new flavors and ingredients while starting your days off right. [Read our full Daily Harvest review]

Sakara Life

Best Healthy Meal Delivery Service for Superfood-Lovers: Sakara Life Customers love: Trendy superfood-infused meals that will make even Gwyneth Paltrow jealous

Cooking skills needed: None

Best for: Health nuts or people looking for a reset

Avoid if: You’re on a budget or looking for a more long-term solution

Average price per meal: $25

Treat yourself to Sakara’s offerings of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks next time your body feels like it could use a treat. Sakara features menus fresh, organic meals as well as access to wellness coaches for guidance on living a healthy, balanced lifestyle. If you want to splurge on extra-nutritious meals or recover from a wild vacation, Sakara has you covered.

Caroline Curran is a Thrillist contributor.