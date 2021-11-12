5 Sturdy & Stylish Aprons That Make Great Gifts for Aspiring Home Chefs

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Whether you’re simmering a pot of bolognese sauce or tempering chocolate for some homemade candy, there’s always potential for things to get messy in the kitchen. That’s why aprons are as essential to any cooking tool arsenal as a good knife or sauté pan—and they happen to make excellent gifts for home chefs. While you can easily find tons of polyester options online for a few bucks, those won’t exactly bring holiday cheer to the cuisiniers in your life (not the serious ones, at least). If you really want to make an impression this holiday season, look no further than Helt Studio.

Backed by a team of chefs and restaurant owners, Helt Studio sells uniforms specifically designed for the everyday tasks of kitchen workers—think liquid-repellent fabrics, large pockets, and slick yet comfortable designs. Its target customers are professional chefs, but the products work just as well for home cooks who want to feel big-league without donning a double-breasted jacket and toque blanche.

Helt Studio's canvas aprons make particularly great gifts, as they come in a variety of styles and colors—and because everyone enjoys protection from marinara splatters. Whether your giftee prefers something classic or chic and modern, you’re sure to find an option here that fits the bill. (You can even customize certain aprons with embroidered text, as well.) To help get your search started, check out five of our favorite picks.