Shopping The Best-Selling Hike-Friendly Snacks You Can Get on Amazon Right Now Hitting the trail? Why not stock your pack with some of these super-tasty and best-selling hike-friendly snacks, all available on Amazon.

Shutterstock

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

It's easy to get sidetracked focusing on all the gear you'll need for hike that you completely space on the snacks. But anyone who's found themselves feeling famished mid-trail knows that's a big no-no. And sure, you could pack and apple or a banana, but why not mix it up this season and invest in some tasty and easily packable treats that are essentially designed to keep you energized while you're out in the wilderness. From energy bars and legitimately great nut mixes, to olives (yes olives) and even a special powder mix that will prevent you from becoming dehydrated, Amazon is stocked with a ton of super-popular and best-selling hike-worthy snacks. Here are 10 of the top-rated to consider adding to your hiking packing list this year.

Frooze Balls Plant Protein Powered Fruit & Nut Energy Balls (6 5-Packs) $15 These delicious gooey orbs are made from things like dates, peanuts, coconut, hazelnuts, and strawberries with "zero junk" added and are packed with protein to keep you energized for hours. In fact, many reviewers said they felt full and satisfied after just a couple of them. $15 at Amazon

Youtopia Snack Packs (10-Pack) $27 Hitting the sweet spot between tiny snack packs and full protein bars, these treats are a perfect addition to any light hike. They come in three flavor options (Bananas for Chocolate, Espresso Obsesso, and So Money Honey Mustard) and are filled with a variety of textured ingredients like cookie protein puffs, dark chocolate goodies, roasted almonds, protein pretzels, & fava crisps/chips to deliver a satisfying crunch. $27 at Amazon

Mario Camacho Foods Pitted Snack Olives (12-Pack) $12 Olives? On a hike? It may seem a bit strange, but who doesn't crave a nice briny snack after a sweaty ascent? These best-selling bags packs come with a serving size of pitted olives (sans juice, if you're worried about a mess) and are available in a handful of different flavors like garlic, natural pepper, and sea salt. Pair them with a meat stick and voila: You've got yourself a nice little on-trail charcuterie spread. $12 at Amazon

DripDrop ORS Electrolyte Powder (16-Pack) $19 If you're concerned about dehydration during particularly grueling hikes (or super hot days), stash a couple of these small powder packs in your bag. Each one contains a medical grade level of electrolytes (more than three times what you'd find in a sports drink) to help you recover quickly. Even better? They come in a bunch of flavors and taste great. $19 at Amazon

Wenzel’s Farm Variety Pack Sticks (8 2-Packs) $15 These tasty all-natural smoked meat sticks are great treat to take with you on a hike, since they're packed with protein and provide a nice little boost of energy. Lots of reviewers love the fact that they're not too greasy and appreciate the variety of flavors like BBQ, Terriyaki, and Honey Ham. $15 at Amazon

Crispy Green Freeze-Dried Fruit, Tropical Variety (16-Pack) $18 Skip the chips and grab this tropical variety pack of all-natural slightly sweet fruit crisps (apples, mangoes, and pineapples) that provides a similar texture with far better nutritional value. Reviewers love that they're legitimately crispy without being leathery or "mummified," and one even describes it as "absolutely the best dried fruit I ever had." $18 at Amazon

CLIF BARS Best-Sellers Variety Pack (16-Pack) $20 This list would be incomplete without mentioning the ever-popular line of Clif Bars. This variety pack of energy bars is a great investment ahead of hiking and camping season, as they're the perfect mini meal to stash in your pack and keep at the ready when you need a little boost of energy before, during, or after your adventure. $20 at Amazon

Daily Fresh Healthy Mix Original (24-Pack) $22 Reviewers love the fact that these individual serving packs are filled with high quality premium tree nuts like macadamia nuts, pistachios, hazelnuts, cashews, and pecans, and provide just the little low-calorie pick me up you'll want during a trail break. $22 at Amazon

Sahale Snacks Glazed Nut Mix Variety (12-Pack) $20 These wildly popular nut mixes take the idea of plain old trail mix to the next level. Packed individually, they come in a variety of sweet and savory flavors, each with a distinct and flavorful glaze coating the crunchy nuts and fruit. You'll probably want to pack more than one for any hike, though, because they're that good. $20 at Amazon

CHOMPS Grass Fed Beef Jerky Meat Snack Stick (10-Pack) $23 If you're jonesing for jerky but want a slightly healthier option, these meat snack sticks are a great option. Each one has just 90 calories but packs 9 grams of lean protein. If you like variety, they offer eight different versions (including a turkey and venison option), and they've earned lots of positive reviews from customers for their fresh taste and pop of pepper-forward flavor. $23 at Amazon