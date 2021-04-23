9 Home Fitness Items on Amazon That'll Get You Into Shape in No Time

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Like your workouts, let's not complicate things. Designing a workable and functional home gym doesn't have to cost thousands of dollars and take up a ton of space. In fact, it's as simple as buying a few necessary items that'll easily fold up to fit under your bed or in a closet when you're done.

And said necessities should be durable, top-quality, and posses the ability to help you maximize your exercise routine. To wit, we've rounded up the most popular—and highest-rated—home fitness equipment on Amazon. These nine beloved fitness products have thousands of positive reviews and are all rated four (or five) stars, so you can confidently break a sweat without breaking the bank.