9 Home Fitness Items on Amazon That'll Get You Into Shape in No Time
Creating a minimalist home gym is a lot more simple than you might think.
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Like your workouts, let's not complicate things. Designing a workable and functional home gym doesn't have to cost thousands of dollars and take up a ton of space. In fact, it's as simple as buying a few necessary items that'll easily fold up to fit under your bed or in a closet when you're done.
And said necessities should be durable, top-quality, and posses the ability to help you maximize your exercise routine. To wit, we've rounded up the most popular—and highest-rated—home fitness equipment on Amazon. These nine beloved fitness products have thousands of positive reviews and are all rated four (or five) stars, so you can confidently break a sweat without breaking the bank.
The TRX GO Suspension Trainer System is one of the most lauded pieces of fitness equipment in the world—perhaps the universe. It's used by world-class athletes, can be utilized indoors or outside, and helps you hit seven foundational movements giving you a full-body workout.
Adjustable dumbbells were pretty much sold out all over the world during 2020. And if they did become available, they'd end up costing about $1,000. Well, not anymore! This set from Bowflex is only $350 and comes with a two-year warranty. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds (in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds).
A chin up bar that locks into your doorway is an essential for any home fitness enthusiast. Plus, with this Iron Gym, you can throw it on the ground for dips and push-ups.
This jump rope is lightweight, super easy to adjust, and costs less than ten bucks. As one customer succinctly put it: "I would definitely recommend this jump rope."
$160
$240
This bench definitely pairs nicely with a set of weights, but can still be used for myriad workouts on its own (dips, push-up variations, ab workouts, leg workouts, and more). This Flybird bench also requires no assembly and folds up neatly and quickly for simple storage.
There are a million yoga mats out there, but not a million yoga mats that are sub-$20 and have 65,000 reviews. Plus, one reviewer notes that she hasn't "noticed any odd or offensive smells, so that's a bonus!" Indeed it is.
Resistance bands are a great way to get in a workout while in a confined space (like a bedroom or small living room). These bands from Letsfit are only $6, and a best-seller with almost 84,000 reviews.
This kettlebell is available in 10 different weights, so definitely make sure you pick the poundage that's right for you. As one reviewer puts it: "Anyone with limited means who wants to get started with an 'at home' fitness routine can't miss with a kettlebell. It is the only piece of equipment you'll need to get a good overall workout, get a good pump, and make progress."
Rowing machines activate the entire body making them one of the best pieces of home fitness equipment out there. But don't take my word for it, "This rowing machine is the bees knees of home exercise equipment. I've been looking for a way to exercise that takes minimal effort (read: I don't need to put on a sports bra for this) while getting maximum output (read: sweating like a sinner in church). You get a serious workout. Like serious. After 10 minutes."
Our Newsletter