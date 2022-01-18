The Best Massagers for At-Home Relief, According to a Massage Therapist

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Stress and anxiety symptoms are no joke. Back when things were “normal” (remember those days?), you could easily walk into a massage spot or spend a day at the spa. But with pandemic-related protocols, many of us have opted to stay away from such places. Still, we all deserve bodywork treatments that actually work. And whether your muscle pain is caused by work, exercise, or general burnout, there are many tools and gadgets that can provide you with similar treatments and results that you’d typically seek out from a professional.

To help you find the right ones, we consulted licensed massage therapist and senior vice president of Culture & Industry Relations at Massage Heights, CG Funk, who recommended the best manual and electric massage tools to help you get a great at-home massage with lasting results. But before we get into it, Funk advises following instructions from the manufacturer and consulting with your doctor for your specific concerns before using. “Any type of self-care massager needs to be used cautiously,” she says. “[Always] stay away from the bony areas of the body and apply the massager to places that have more muscle mass.”

With those precautions in mind, the right massager can increase blood circulation and help you lower stress. “Having personal home-care practices of calming and easing physical pain can also have lasting benefits on emotional symptoms and disorders,” says Funk. Keep reading to find out more about which ones to use to suit your individual needs.