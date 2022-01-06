12 Home Office Essentials That Will Keep You Organized from 9 to 5

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

There’s no better time than the start of a new year to get your house in order—and that certainly applies to your home office. Whether you’re a full-time WFH warrior or just need a designated space for reading mail and paying bills, an organized work area is a must. After all, nothing kills productivity faster than piles of clutter.

To kick-start your “new year, new you” journey of tidying up, we tracked down the best office storage and organization solutions on Amazon right now. These pencil holders, desk organizers, and charging stations (among others) all have excellent customer reviews, and all are guaranteed to create a home office that Marie Kondo would surely approve of.