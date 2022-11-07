The Best Gifts for People Who Love to Throw Parties

Let’s be honest. Throwing a party can be stressful, between putting together a guest list, finalizing your menu, selecting music for diverse tastes, and figuring out all the minute logistics. But for some, the deep dive into the details is their time to shine.

We have rounded up a few cool gadgets, games, and other knick-knack options to help you figure out the best gift for the party people in your life. Some are functional, some are fun, but they’ll all be appreciated at the next birthday, dinner, anniversary, Christmas, or “just because” party.