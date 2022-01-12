The Best Hotel-Caliber Bedding You Can Buy for Yourself
Here’s how to replicate a five-star sleeping arrangement in your own bedroom—right down to the last decorative pillow.
No matter how great your mattress at home is, nothing compares to the sensation of falling headfirst into a plush, freshly made hotel bed. The white sheets feel a little crisper, the pillows feel a little softer, and the duvets feel a little warmer. If only there was a way to replicate that five-star sleep situation at home, right?
Well, you’re in luck. We did some sleuthing to find out the exact bedding used at top hotel brands, like Ritz-Carlton and Waldorf Astoria, as well as beloved boutique hotels around the world, and discovered that most of the products are available to purchase online. Some brands even have their own online stores where you can buy all of the sheets, pillows, and blankets that make their beds so legendary. From linen sets to decorative throws, here is the best hotel bedding you can buy right now.
The first step to recreating a hotel-caliber bed is investing in a set of high-quality sheets. Hotels tend to use white sheets made of some variation of cotton, and they stick to fabrics with a minimum 200 thread-count. This linen set from JW Marriott checks all of those boxes, plus it features a subtle geometric stitching that Marriott mavens will probably recognize. The set comes with one duvet cover, four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet—everything you need to jumpstart your luxury experience.
Frette is an Italian company that supplies bedding to more than 1,500 of the world’s best hotels, including The Beverly Hills Hotel, The Carlyle, The Peninsula Paris, and Claridge’s. Each piece in this classic sheet set (one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases) is made from crisp cotton percale, a fabric known for being both soft and durable. The flat sheet and pillowcases feature a double row of embroidery along the border—choose from gray, khaki, navy, or white thread.
Book a stay at The Beverly Hills Hotel here.
Brooklinen has become a huge name in the bedding world in recent years, thanks to its high-quality products sold at reasonable prices. The brand has dipped its toe into the hospitality industry as well, outfitting small boutique hotels like Cuyama Buckhorn in California and Vandyke Bed & Beverage in Nashville. This classic core sheet set (one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases) features 270 thread-count pieces made from 100% long-staple cotton. The fabric is extremely cool and breathable, so this is an especially great set for hot sleepers.
Book a stay at Cuyama Buckhorn here.
When Mascioni first launched in 1957, the brand only supplied sheets to the most expensive hotels in Italy. They now also work with some of the absolute best hotels in the U.S., including the Bellagio in Las Vegas and the Baccarat Hotel in New York. Get a taste of that famous Italian virtuosity with this Elba bedding collection (one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases), made from 100% long-staple cotton. As an added bonus, Mascioni is currently throwing in a free Luna robe (retail value $200) on purchases over $300, so don’t sit on this one for too long.
Book a stay at the Baccarat Hotel here.
While most of us can only dream of spending the night in Ashford Castle, a 5-star hotel in Ireland’s County Mayo, all of us can now sample a bit of the royal life, thanks to the castle’s online shop. This 300 thread-count linen set (one duvet cover, one flat sheet, and four pillowcases) is made from 100% Egyptian cotton, and the duvet cover and pillowcases feature stitched borders and the gold Ashford Castle logo. Bust these sheets out when you’re craving a bit of princess treatment, or set them up in your guest room to really impress your parents the next time they visit.
Book a stay at Ashford Castle here.
Once you have your sheets in place, it’s time to shift your attention to duvets. A good duvet can really revolutionize your sleep, regulating temperatures and pressure around your body all night. The Ritz-Carlton duvet is the epitome of comfort, filled with a combination of 70 percent allergen-free white down and 30 percent Lyocell fibers, a natural material that mimics the thickness of goose down. The composition is not only more eco-friendly than feathers, but is also more breathable and better at wicking sweat away from your body.
Westin first introduced its Heavenly Bed back in 1999, and it has eased millions of guests into deep sleep ever since. While the complete Heavenly Bed has about a dozen components (bed frame, mattress, sheets, pillows, bed skirt, etc.), you can start building up to the complete set with Westin’s down alternative duvet. The overstuffed duvet is fluffy and cloud-like, and the hypoallergenic fill makes it suitable for all sleepers.
There’s a reason this duvet is featured in every St. Regis property around the world. It is filled with white goose down with a 100% cotton cover (hypoallergenic version available here), which means it’s as warm and fluffy as they come. And it’s machine-washable, in case you accidentally spill any champagne or caviar on it.
Book a stay at the St. Regis Aspen Resort here.
While you’re at it, you might as well get a matching St. Regis cover for your duvet. This cover was exclusively designed for the brand by Frette, yet another beloved Italian bedding company. It is covered with the hotel’s signature diamond pattern, and made from 100% cotton sateen with a 400 thread-count for the ultimate softness. Wrap yourself up in this bad boy, then drift off into dreams of mingling with Caroline Astor at various St. Regis soirées.
Now onto pillows. Hotels typically use a variety of pillows that vary in firmness, size, and shape, but you can pick your favorites when it comes time to redo your own bed. Waldorf Astoria’s feather and down pillows are a good place to start, as you can choose between soft or firm support. The pillows have a chamber-style design, with an outer layer of down for comfort and an inner chamber of feathers for support.
An upscale replacement for traditional down, Ritz-Carlton’s signature pillows are composed of allergen-free feathers and natural materials (similar to the Ritz-Carlton duvet above). The pillows have three chambers: two inner chambers of duck feathers, and one outer chamber of Lyocell fibers. This means each pillow is both soft and sturdy, and the outer level ensures you won’t have rogue feathers poking you in the middle of the night.
Luxury hotels often include Euro pillows in their bedding arrangements, which are the large, square pillows that anchor the back of the bed. These pillows certainly look nice, but they also are great for leaning back on when you want to read or watch a movie. If you do decide to splurge on a couple Euro pillows, you can’t do much better than the ones sold by Four Seasons. Each pillow is 26x26 inches, filled with hypoallergenic polyester fiber, and covered with a 240 thread-count fabric made from 100% cotton. Make sure you also buy the accompanying Euro sham set ($199), which features two pillowcases embroidered with the Four Seasons logo—definitely necessary for maximum bragging rights.
Book a stay at Four Seasons Hotel Austin here.
With 67 locations across the globe, W Hotels are known for their bold and colorful designs. (The W Panama has a graffiti-covered shipping container from the Panama Canal in its lobby, for example.) The brand’s online shop offers small samples of that funkiness, as evidenced by its variety of decorative pillows. You can buy the exact same pillows that appear in different W Hotels outposts, like the pillows covered with female warriors from W Mexico City, the jazzy bow tie pillow from W New Orleans, and the sequined boxing glove pillows from W Bangkok—just to name a few.
Book a stay at W Bangkok here.
If you can't quite afford to buy the mattress used at your favorite hotel, you can still replicate the same level of coziness with a mattress topper. This featherbed pad from Sofitel mimics the hotel brand’s sleep experience, with a duck feather and down filling and 100% cotton cover. The box stitching keeps all the materials evenly distributed, so you don’t have to worry about any clumps or bumps.
This Marriott mattress topper is another great option to make your bed more comfortable, especially if you need a hypoallergenic alternative. The plush, quilted mattress pad has a soft 200 thread-count cotton cover and high-quality polyester filling, guaranteeing a peaceful and allergy-free night’s sleep. One Amazon reviewer even wrote, “Haven't slept this comfortably in years. Not exaggerating at all.”
To round out your complete hotel bed makeover, shop around for a couple soft and cushy throw blankets. Mirror Lake Inn, a 4-star hotel in the Adirondack Mountains, basically wrote the book on coziness. Aside from reclaimed wood furniture and stone fireplaces galore, you can find faux fur blankets at the foot of every bed—blankets that are now available to buy online. The luxurious throws are available in either black or brown, and are lined with soft fur on one side and velvet on the other. If you want to fully embrace hygge this winter, these blankets are a good place to start.
Book a stay at Mirror Lake Inn here.
Soho House properties are notoriously exclusive. You can only stay if you have a membership, which involves a lengthy application, interview process, and a waiting list that hovers around 27,000. If that all sounds like a little too much work, you can always bring Soho House to you through the Soho Home store, an online shop with furniture and decor pulled from the brand’s storied hotels. This Ezra throw is a great addition to any five-star bedroom, made from pure cotton and decorated with pompom tassels and a scattered line pattern inspired by the brand-new Soho House Tel Aviv.