The Best Hotel-Caliber Pillows You Can Buy for Yourself
Where to buy the same pillows your favorite hotels use, and affordable ultra-comfy alternatives.
One of the best parts of staying at a hotel is knowing that you’re going to go back to your room and sleep in an incredibly comfortable bed. Besides the deeply luxurious mattress, sheets, and comforters, much of the credit goes to the pillows they use. Hotel pillows seem to always exhibit the perfect combination of firmness and plushness, which makes it feel like you literally have your head in the clouds.
No matter what type of sleeper you are, hotel pillows seem to always offer the support you need on your head, neck, and shoulders, allowing for some of the most restful slumbers imaginable. All this to say, you should consider getting a hotel-caliber pillow for your own bed so you can recreate that same experience at home.
Luckily, a number of luxury hotels make the same pillows they use available for purchase, so we’ve rounded up some of our favorites, as well as a few worthy (and high quality) dupes that may be a bit more budget-friendly.
Hotel Pillows You Can Actually Buy
If you’re a hot sleeper, this pillow is for you. It’s made of breathable, natural Lyocell fibers intertwined with down which helps you keep your skin cool throughout the night. If you’ve stayed in a Marriott hotel before, you know these pillows are super fluffy while also supportive in nearly every sleep position.
A level-up from a traditional down option, Ritz-Carlton’s signature pillows are composed of allergen-free feathers and natural materials. They boast a triple-chamber design (two inner chambers of duck feathers and one outer chamber of Lyocell fibers) for plush support that will delight every kind of sleeper.
Whether you prefer soft or firm support, Waldorf Astoria gives you the option to choose your perfect pillow. No matter which one you opt for, they both offer a chambered design with an outer layer of down for comfort that surrounds an inner chamber of small feathers that provide just the right amount of support.
If you read or watch TV from your bed, having sturdy-yet-comfy back support is necessary. Enter: Euro pillows. Four Seasons include these in their bedding arrangements, and they offer the ultimate comfort when you’re leaning on your back. Measuring 26x26 inches, they’re filled with hypoallergenic polyester fiber and covered with a 240 thread count fabric made from 100% cotton.
Other Hotel-Caliber Pillow Options
If you’re looking for something more affordable that doesn’t skimp on quality, there are a number of brands that specialize in budget-friendly hotel-worthy pillows. The Beckham Hotel Collection is one such brand, and it’s also a favorite amongst Thrillist editors. These pillows are encased in a 250-thread count cover and filled with a soft down alternative, making it breathable and good for avoiding night sweats. Plus, its plush interior is designed to bounce back no matter how much you use it.
From the same people who created the internet’s favorite sheets, the team behind Brooklinen designed Marlow with a mission to make the best supportive pillow out there. After seven years of research, they came up with this pillow, which boasts adjustable firmness, cooling-infused memory foam, and breathable mesh—altogether delivering the perfect balance of softness and support.
How would it feel to sleep on the clouds? We don’t know exactly but we’re sure it’s something close to sleeping on these down alternative pillows from Viewstar. They’re filled with silk, providing excellent flexibility and comfort that offers the appropriate neck and head support. Plus, they hold their shape no matter how much you twist and turn.
The brand behind one of our favorite mattresses also offers top-notch pillows. The Casper Sleep Pillow has everything you’re looking for in order to achieve restful slumber: plush texture, good support, and cooling technology. It has a down-alternative fill that mimics the airy softness of down and it’s clump resistant so your pillow comes back to life with one quick fluff.